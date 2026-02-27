The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: a hit before the curtain rises, according to you
Our new poll results indicate something that'll make Samsung smile.
Premium buds for $249. | Image by Samsung
Wednesday's Galaxy Unpacked event was focused on the Galaxy S26 family and the Galaxy AI enhancements, but it was also about the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and the Galaxy Buds 4 – let's not forget these!
Earbuds are essential and there's no way around it: maybe you're enjoying your hi-fi stereo or high-end over-ear headphones at home, but earbuds are indispensable. They're so practical and often, they're the only way one can endure a trip by plane or even a long bus ride. Plus, earbuds have been getting seriously good. Long gone are the days of nasty, hollow-sounding headphones.
A week before the new pair kicked off, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro leaked on a Spanish retailer's site. The listing disclosed it all and you reacted positively.
We asked you – "Do you plan to buy Samsung's upcoming earbuds?" and here's what you answered:
A solid 41.14% (I like the symmetry here) of you said that the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are "absolutely" reasonable to get even before their official premiere. Another ~22% said they need to check the price before a decision is made, but here's the neat part: there isn't a price difference with their Buds 3 Pro predecessor. The new pair still costs $249.
Not even 15% of the votes say that you'll stick with your current earbuds.
These are some very positive results and it'll be interesting to see the official Samsung statistics on the new earbuds' sales and pre-orders. Who knows, maybe the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will be a mini-hit.
The new Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro pair retains a dual-driver system with an 11 mm dynamic woofer and a 5.5 mm planar tweeter. The woofer is slightly larger than before, and while the planar driver is smaller, it is still designed to deliver clear highs. Samsung claims 50% lower distortion, though the previous model already had excellent low distortion levels.
Plus, the new pair looks super sleek, which will be important to some of you!
You, dear PhoneArena readers, seem especially interested in the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. I can relate.
The votes are in
Samsung says these are really comfortable. | Image by Samsung
- Absolutely, the Buds 4 Pro look promising. - 41.14%
- I'll need to see the asking price first. - 21.65%
- Maybe, but I'll wait for reviews before making my choice. - 22.72%
- I'll stick with my current earbuds for now. - 14.49%
23% of the responses indicate that while the Buds 4 Pro looks promising, a review or two before pulling the (credit card) trigger won't hurt.
Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in a nutshell
The new Pro earbuds introduce Adaptive Active Noise Cancelation 2.0, which adjusts in real time rather than using a fixed profile, with a claimed 3 dB improvement. Adaptive EQ automatically tunes sound based on fit and ear shape, with manual controls still available. Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, 360 Audio, and head tracking is also supported.
