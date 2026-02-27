T-Mobile

Talking about values

T-Mobile

T-Mobile





Different policies

Deutsche Telekom has faced some criticism over T-Mobile 's scaled-back DEI policies in exchange for regulatory approval for merger deals.



Deutsche Telekom has faced some criticism over's scaled-back DEI policies in exchange for regulatory approval for merger deals. AT&T and Verizon took similar steps as I mentioned above.Höttges talked about that, too. He explained that every country operates under its own legal and political framework and the company complies with applicable laws in each market. He added that, at present, none of the countries where Deutsche Telekom operates impose restrictions that conflict with its stated values on diversity, performance, orientation and broader corporate culture and he said the company does not see any limitations in that regard.





Personally, I don't find the whole ballroom donations situation perfectly normal. Big companies regularly donate and it's only natural for some users or subscribers to feel irritated, depending on who's in office. At least, in this particular case, we're talking about actually building something, not donating to some morally questionable social-engineering project or organization.

