Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Score brand-new Galaxy Buds 2 for under $80 on one condition

By
Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Score brand-new Galaxy Buds 2 for under $80 on one condition
It's an excellent time to be on the hunt for new, great-sounding earbuds! JBL's premium Tour PRO+ are 45% off their price, while those who want Sennheiser earphones can go for the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3, which are discounted by 57% at Woot.

But if you're a Galaxy user looking for Samsung earbuds, you'll likely opt for the Galaxy Buds 2 in Graphite. At the moment, they are discounted by 43% on Amazon, allowing you to save $60 and snag a pair for south of $80.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Graphite, International Version: Save $60!

Grab the International Version of the Galaxy Buds 2 in Graphite for $60 off their price on Amazon. The earbuds have great sound and good ANC. They are a real bargain, especially at this price. However, they don't come with an active warranty in the US. If this is not an issue for you, act fast and grab a pair at a discounted price now while you can!
$60 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon


There is something you need to know before tapping the deal button. This is the international model, which means your Galaxy Buds 2 won't have an active warranty in the US. However, you'll still get a 30-day warranty. Alternatively, you can grab the US model at Best Buy, where it's sweetly discounted by $50.

The Galaxy Buds 2 have a lot to offer, especially at their current price. They have an awesome sound with a slight emphasis on bass. Furthermore, they are light and comfy and boast good ANC. Their battery life is also pretty awesome, offering up to 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC turned off and up to 5 hours with it turned on. With their case, their playtime goes up to 29 hours with ANC disabled and up to 20 hours with it enabled.

You may be sacrificing the warranty when opting for the international model of the Galaxy Buds 2, but you're still getting excellent earphones without breaking the bank. The earbuds are a real bargain at Best Buy as well, providing you with a great alternative to purchase them with a warranty. However, if you want the absolute best Samsung has to offer, feel free to snatch a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on Amazon, where these bad boys are a steal.

Act fast, though, as no one knows when these awesome deals will expire and tomorrow may already be too late.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds - Deals History
9 stories
10 Apr, 2024
Score brand-new Galaxy Buds 2 for under $80 on one condition
06 Apr, 2024
At 54% off, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a real steal on Amazon
03 Apr, 2024
The budget-friendly Galaxy Buds 2 are even easier to recommend at this Best Buy price
22 Mar, 2024
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro retail at a fraction of their price on Amazon yet another time
20 Mar, 2024
You can't afford to miss Samsung's powerful Galaxy Buds 2 at this record low Amazon price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Buying a $7 eSIM for a holiday overseas saved my family $2,000 worth of roaming charges
Buying a $7 eSIM for a holiday overseas saved my family $2,000 worth of roaming charges

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless