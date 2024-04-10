Score brand-new Galaxy Buds 2 for under $80 on one condition

Up Next:
It's an excellent time to be on the hunt for new, great-sounding earbuds! JBL's premium Tour PRO+ are 45% off their price, while those who want Sennheiser earphones can go for the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3, which are discounted by 57% at Woot.
But if you're a Galaxy user looking for Samsung earbuds, you'll likely opt for the Galaxy Buds 2 in Graphite. At the moment, they are discounted by 43% on Amazon, allowing you to save $60 and snag a pair for south of $80.
There is something you need to know before tapping the deal button. This is the international model, which means your Galaxy Buds 2 won't have an active warranty in the US. However, you'll still get a 30-day warranty. Alternatively, you can grab the US model at Best Buy, where it's sweetly discounted by $50.
The Galaxy Buds 2 have a lot to offer, especially at their current price. They have an awesome sound with a slight emphasis on bass. Furthermore, they are light and comfy and boast good ANC. Their battery life is also pretty awesome, offering up to 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC turned off and up to 5 hours with it turned on. With their case, their playtime goes up to 29 hours with ANC disabled and up to 20 hours with it enabled.
You may be sacrificing the warranty when opting for the international model of the Galaxy Buds 2, but you're still getting excellent earphones without breaking the bank. The earbuds are a real bargain at Best Buy as well, providing you with a great alternative to purchase them with a warranty. However, if you want the absolute best Samsung has to offer, feel free to snatch a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on Amazon, where these bad boys are a steal.
Act fast, though, as no one knows when these awesome deals will expire and tomorrow may already be too late.
