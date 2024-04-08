The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are now 46% off and a real bargain on Amazon

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 White: Save $130! Get a pair of White-colored Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds on Amazon and save $130. The earbuds have great sound, top-tier ANC, and good battery life. They are a real bargain at their current price! Act fast and snatch a pair today! $130 off (46%) Buy at Amazon

We should note that it has been a while since we've seen the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 at a price cut larger than 40% on Amazon. For a few months, the earbuds were available at discounted prices ranging from 30% to 39% off. So, we are extremely happy that they are available at such a massive markdown once again. That being said, that sweet 46% discount most likely has an expiration date, so be sure to act fast and treat yourself to a pair today!Being high-quality earbuds, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 offer amazing sound, which you can always tailor to your liking via the built-in EQ functionality in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. Furthermore, they have top-tier ANC, which can mute a large portion of the world, allowing you to enjoy your favorite songs without pesky noises.As for their battery life, the earbuds provide up to 7 hours of playback on their own. Add the case, and their total listening time goes up to 28 hours. And don't worry, you'll be able to use them while at the gym, as they also pack an IPX4 water resistance rating.Overall, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are top-notch earbuds that have a lot to offer, especially at their current heavily discounted price. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a pair for less before it's too late!