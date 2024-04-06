At 54% off, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a real steal on Amazon

Up Next:
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are among the best earbuds money can buy and because of that, their price is far from budget-friendly. But it's precisely this fact that makes this deal truly unmissable, as it lets you snag a pair of these expensive high-end earbuds for a fraction of their price.
At the moment, Amazon is selling the White-colored model of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a bonkers 54% discount. This means you'll save $125 and snag a pair for under the $110 mark if you take advantage of this deal today. The Gray and Violet color options are also discounted but at lower price cuts.
As high-end earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver amazing sound and offer deep bass. Thanks to their light and comfortable design, you'll be able to enjoy your songs for hours without experiencing ear fatigue.
Additionally, the earphones boast top-tier ANC, capable of muting the world—or at least a significant portion of it. They also pack an IPX7 water-resistance rating, making them good for the gym.
With great sound, amazing ANC, and nice battery life, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are worth every single penny spent. Furthermore, that bonkers 54% discount, basically renders them into a budget-friendly category, making them a real steal. So don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and snatch a pair for less before it's too late.
The earbuds also deliver good battery life. On their own, they offer up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC turned on. Add the case and their total playback increases to up to 18 hours with ANC enabled. Without ANC, the earbuds should last up to 8 hours on their own and up to 29 hours with their case.
