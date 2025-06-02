The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have never been this cheap with a two-year warranty

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro





That's because the super-premium 2024-released earbuds are currently sold at a cool $65 discount by Amazon. The e-commerce giant is handling this amazing new deal itself, mind you, which means that you'll be getting an extended Amazon-exclusive two-year warranty with your purchase of silver or white-coated Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in brand-new condition.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $65 off (26%) True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





Normally priced at $249.99, Samsung's best high-end AirPods alternative to date is... still not what you'd call conventionally affordable. But that's because its features and capabilities are not exactly conventional either, including everything from world-class active noise cancellation to Galaxy AI -powered real-time translations, 360 Audio technology, and a battery life of 6 hours (not counting the charging case that can take that number all the way up to 26 hours while keeping ANC enabled at all times).

Our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review from last year, mind you, only had words of praise for all those ultra-advanced technologies and characteristics, also highlighting the revised design as a major upgrade over past Galaxy Buds models.





Made to turn heads while feeling incredibly comfortable in the ear during your lengthiest music listening sessions, these bad boys are more affordable than ever before with a two-year warranty included, making Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro release (whenever it might take place) seem almost completely irrelevant.