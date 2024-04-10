JBL's premium Tour PRO+ earbuds are 45% off their price, offering a Pro-grade experience on the cheap

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

By
Deals Audio
When a pair of earbuds have the word 'Pro' in their moniker, you know they pack a hefty price tag. But don't fret, as you can now get a pair of Pro-grade earbuds without breaking the bank, as long as you take advantage of this deal.

Amazon is selling JBL's premium Tour PRO+ earbuds at a sweet $90 discount. This means you can now snag a pair for 45% off its price if you act quickly and pull the trigger on this offer now. Another reason to act fast is that the discount decreases over time.

A few weeks ago, the earphones were available at a 50% discount and bargain hunters were able to grab a pair for less than $100. Now the price cut is 45%. Tomorrow, the markdown may be lower or may have disappeared altogether. So, seize this awesome chance and grab a pair at a heavily discounted price today!

As Pro-grade earbuds, the JBL Tour PRO+ offer a nice sound with strong bass. You can even adjust their audio to your preferences by using the EQ functionality in their companion JBL app. They also come with effective ANC that can block low-frequency sounds like the hum of your air conditioner. However, it may struggle with silencing higher-frequency noises like car honks.

Additionally, the earbuds have support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and offer good battery life. On their own, they deliver up to 6 hours of listening time with their ANC turned on. Add the case and their total battery life increases to up to 32 hours. Moreover, you can charge the case wirelessly, which is also pretty great.

Overall, the JBL Tour PRO+ have a lot to offer. Don't waste any more time and save on a pair now.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

