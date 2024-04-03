The budget-friendly Galaxy Buds 2 are even easier to recommend at this Best Buy price

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

By
Deals
Remember Amazon’s Spring Sale deal on the Galaxy Buds 2? To be fair, it wasn’t a one-of-a-kind discount, but rather the good old $50 price cut the merchant sometimes treats Samsung fans with. Still, saving $50 on these $150 wireless earbuds is a great offer. So, if you didn’t get the chance to snatch a pair of these during the spring-time savings event at Amazon, know that not everything is lost – Best Buy comes to your rescue!

That’s right, the Galaxy Buds 2 deal seems to have simply switched retailers, for it’s now live at Best Buy and not on Amazon or Walmart. Plus, if you have spare headphones in good condition at home, you may also want to check out the trade-in option at Best Buy for extra savings.

Offering a great fit, these puppies are comfortable to wear for extended periods. As one of the best Galaxy Buds, they also stand out with impressive sound quality, particularly for their price. Let’s not forget you have extra gimmicks like touch controls and ANC.

These earbuds have a balanced audio profile, making them perfect for various music genres. However, you’ll notice a punchy twist in the lower frequencies. Then again, the boosted bass is a blessing rather than a curse, at least for most songs. Moreover, you can toggle between several EQ presets via the app.

If you often take phone calls and want your new earbuds to have stellar mic quality, look elsewhere. You’ll most likely find what you need among the best earbuds for phone calls. How so? Well, while the Galaxy Buds 2 sound good for phone calls, they’re far from ideal.

Another area where they don’t quite impress is their battery life. They last about five hours on a single charge with ANC or up to 20 hours with the case. If that’s a deal breaker for you, the Sennheiser CX Plus, now 45% off, could be a suitable alternative.

Ultimately, the Galaxy Buds 2 have excellent build quality and design, offer top-notch sound, and don’t play around with the ANC. That should be good enough for a pair of sub-$100 earbuds, don’t you agree?
