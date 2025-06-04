Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

The Galaxy Buds FE are a major bargain at Walmart right now

The Galaxy Buds FE are a top pick for Samsung fans on a budget, especially at their current Walmart price.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Buds FE in Graphite on a white background.
If you're struggling to find affordable Galaxy earbuds, Walmart might just have the answer. It currently sells the Buds FE for 40% off, making them a way more affordable choice. That slashes their original asking price of $99.99 down to $59.99 — a bargain you can't ignore.

The Galaxy Buds FE are down by 40%

$59 99
$99 99
$40 off (40%)
Walmart makes the Galaxy Buds FE an easy pick for Samsung fans on a tight budget with its latest deal on the model in Graphite. Right now, this colorway sells for 40% off, which beats offers at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Don't miss out on this chance to save!
Buy at Walmart

There's no denying that this isn't a first-time deal. Amazon and other sellers have launched it in the past, and Woot even sold them for 52% off recently, but that promo has already expired. At present, Walmart has the best live offer, beating Amazon and Best Buy in the discount game. Both of those sell the Samsung earbuds with a 35% discount.

The Galaxy Buds FE may not be top-of-the-line, but they hold their own with a comfortable design, respectable battery life, and good sound quality. While they lack substantial water and dust resistance (IPX2), their lightweight design and snug fit allow all-day wear with no ear fatigue.

A nice extra here is the active noise cancellation (ANC). Unlike the same-priced Google Pixel Buds A-Series, these fellas are quite capable of reducing unwanted noises. Not only that, but they also deliver solid isolation for their asking price.

As for sound quality, you get solid bass out of the box and a wide mid-range, delivering a consumer-friendly sound that fits a variety of music genres. That said, the high frequencies are a tad underemphasized, which makes vocals sound less prominent at times.

Battery life on the Galaxy Buds FE is quite adequate, given their affordable asking price. On a single charge, you can expect six hours of music with ANC, which extends to about 21 hours with the charging case.

However you look at it, the Galaxy Buds FE are one of the best wireless earbuds under $100. With a lightweight design, solid audio quality, and extras like ANC, they're an option Samsung fans on a tight budget shouldn't overlook. Plus, at $40 off at Walmart, they're an even easier choice.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Samsung Galaxy Buds - Deals History
66 stories
04 Jun, 2025
The Galaxy Buds FE are a major bargain at Walmart right now
02 Jun, 2025
The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have never been this cheap with a two-year warranty
12 May, 2025
Walmart makes the budget Galaxy Buds FE even more tempting with its latest sale
07 May, 2025
New limited-time Amazon sale knocks the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro under $190
28 Apr, 2025
Amazon is selling the surprisingly advanced Galaxy Buds FE at their lowest price in a long time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Features in a smartphone that makes it a flagship killer?

by destiny110 • 6

What AI feature would you love having on your smartphone?

by Ilia Temelkov • 10

What do you expect from WWDC25?

by Ilia Temelkov • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again

Latest News

The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless