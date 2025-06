The Galaxy Buds FE are a major bargain at Walmart right now

The Galaxy Buds FE are down by 40% $59 99 $99 99 $40 off (40%) Walmart makes the Galaxy Buds FE an easy pick for Samsung fans on a tight budget with its latest deal on the model in Graphite. Right now, this colorway sells for 40% off, which beats offers at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Don't miss out on this chance to save! Buy at Walmart

If you're struggling to find affordable Galaxy earbuds, Walmart might just have the answer. It currently sells the Buds FE for 40% off, making them a way more affordable choice. That slashes their original asking price of $99.99 down to $59.99 — a bargain you can't ignore.There's no denying that this isn't a first-time deal. Amazon and other sellers have launched it in the past, and Woot even sold them for 52% off recently, but that promo has already expired. At present, Walmart has the best live offer, beating Amazon and Best Buy in the discount game. Both of those sell the Samsung earbuds with a 35% discount.The Galaxy Buds FE may not be top-of-the-line, but they hold their own with a comfortable design, respectable battery life, and good sound quality. While they lack substantial water and dust resistance (IPX2), their lightweight design and snug fit allow all-day wear with no ear fatigue.A nice extra here is the active noise cancellation (ANC). Unlike the same-priced Google Pixel Buds A-Series, these fellas are quite capable of reducing unwanted noises. Not only that, but they also deliver solid isolation for their asking price.As for sound quality, you get solid bass out of the box and a wide mid-range, delivering a consumer-friendly sound that fits a variety of music genres. That said, the high frequencies are a tad underemphasized, which makes vocals sound less prominent at times.Battery life on the Galaxy Buds FE is quite adequate, given their affordable asking price. On a single charge, you can expect six hours of music with ANC, which extends to about 21 hours with the charging case.However you look at it, the Galaxy Buds FE are one of the best wireless earbuds under $100. With a lightweight design, solid audio quality, and extras like ANC, they're an option Samsung fans on a tight budget shouldn't overlook. Plus, at $40 off at Walmart, they're an even easier choice.