Walmart makes the budget Galaxy Buds FE even more tempting with its latest sale

The Galaxy Buds FE boast solid ANC and great audio quality at a very affordable price — and Walmart's latest sale makes them even more attractive!

Samsung Deals
Galaxy Buds FE in Graphite on a white background.
Finding affordable Galaxy earbuds might have been challenging before the Buds FE. But once these fellas hit the market, budget-conscious users could enjoy the Samsung sound without paying a premium price for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Usually retailing for $99.99, the Buds FE are some of the more budget-friendly ANC options — and Walmart's latest sale makes them even more tempting!

At the time of writing, the Galaxy Buds FE cost just $59.99 at the retailer, allowing you to save $40 on a pair. To be fair, the deal is offered by a third-party Pro seller rather than Walmart directly, but the merchant has a solid 4.6-star rating.

Galaxy Buds FE, Graphite: $40 off at Walmart

$59 99
$99 99
$40 off (40%)
The Galaxy Buds FE are available at tempting discounts from a third-party Pro seller at Walmart. You can currently save $40 on these budget ANC earbuds, but only in Graphite. The third-party merchant has a high 4.6-star rating, so you can shop with confidence.
Buy at Walmart

So, what's so great about these buddies, aside from being affordable? Firstly, they pack great ANC for their price range, provided you get the right fit. You can expect them to cancel unwanted noises in the lower frequency range, though some high-pitched sounds might still come through.

Secondly, the Galaxy Buds FE provide great audio. Out of the box, they boost bass a bit, which is common for many budget-friendly options. The mids are mostly detailed, and the highs are a bit underemphasized at times, but nothing too extraordinary. Of course, you can also fine-tune their sound to your taste using the equalizer from their companion app.

But that's not all — these buddies let you hear real-time translations when using your Galaxy phone's interpreter feature. In addition, these budget earbuds provide up to six hours of listening time per charge, and you can extend total playtime to 21 hours using the charging case.

Overall, the Galaxy Buds FE are a solid all-around choice under $100. They don't offer strong water or dust resistance (just an IPX2 rating), but they boast good audio quality and excellent ANC for their price. If that's good enough for you, now might be a great time to get a pair.

Once again, we'd like to point out that Walmart's promo comes from a Pro seller with a rock-solid rating, so you can shop with confidence. Get yours and save $40 while this promo lasts.
Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

