It's not too late to get the mid-range Galaxy A54 at an astonishing discount at Walmart

Galaxy A54 128GB: Save $110 at Walmart!

The Galaxy A54 5G is still on sale for $110 off its price at Walmart. It sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, it offers decent performance with its Exynos chip and takes good-looking photos. Act fast and get this fella at such a discounted price now before it's too late and the offer expires!