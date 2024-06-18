Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

It's not too late to get the mid-range Galaxy A54 at an astonishing discount at Walmart

If you are in the market for a new mid-range phone, we suggest checking out Walmart's deal on the Galaxy A54 with 128GB of storage. Right now, this capable phone is available at a stunning $110 discount at Walmart. This means you can get a unit for just $340 instead of $450 if you pull the trigger on this deal.

Act quickly, though, as this deal has been available for a couple of weeks now, so accept this post as another chance from Lady Luck and get a brand-new and fully unlocked Galaxy A54 today!

Being a mid-ranger from last year, the Galaxy A54 still offers good performance thanks to its solid Exynos 1380 chipset. The phone can handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing with ease. You'll even be able to play games like Genshin Impact, although not at their highest graphics settings. That being said, it's worth mentioning that we noticed some stutters here and there during our initial Galaxy A54 review. While they may have been fixed, it's something to keep in mind.

This is also a mid-range smartphone that takes good-looking photos with its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP snapper for selfies. Additionally, it can record videos at up to 4K at 30fps. Furthermore, with its 5,000mAh battery, the phone has enough power to last a full day or even a day and a half with regular use on one charge.

So, to sum it up, the Galaxy A54 is sleek, packs decent performance, has good cameras and battery life, and it's even more of a steal at its current price at Walmart. But the offer won't stay available forever, so don't dilly-dally and snag this handsome fella for less while you can!
