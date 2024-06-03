Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Walmart beats Best Buy in the discount game with this epic Galaxy A54 5G deal

Walmart beats Best Buy in the discount game with this epic Galaxy A54 5G deal
Remember the Galaxy A54 5G deal at Best Buy that we shared about a week ago? Well, guess what – Walmart has topped it! It has launched an amazing offer on the mid-range phone from Samsung in its own right. And this time, you're in for much more than $75 in savings! The smartphone currently sells at $110 off, meaning you can get it for $340.

Walmart's best-selling Galaxy A54 5G deal is back!

The Galaxy A54 5G is once again $110 off at Walmart, giving you plenty of value for your money. The device sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, offers decent performance with its Exynos chip under the hood, and has three cameras on the rear for your smartphone photography obsessions. With a large 5,000mAh battery, it's a real success in the mid-range world. Get yours at $110 off while you can!
$110 off (24%)
$340
$450
Buy at Walmart


For context, Best Buy sells the same handset at about $35 more, which may not sound like much, but it's still money out of your pocket, right? In case you're wondering, the Android phone isn't found at discounted prices on Amazon. As you might have guessed, you won't see it at the official Samsung store, either. That's to say, Walmart is the only retailer that sells you the fully unlocked Galaxy A54 at a handsome discount (at the time of writing).

With the Galaxy A55 not arriving in the US and its more affordable sibling still costing over $350, this is probably the best value-for-money Galaxy A phone you can get right now. It might not excel in the mid-range charts, but it still features a lovely screen, offers decent performance, and showcases a premium-looking design.

For context, you get a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 1080p Full HD resolution and 120Hz refresh rates, an Exynos 1380 chip under the hood, and a nice-looking triple camera setup on the rear. The phone captures pretty accurate colors with its rear camera, consisting of a 50MP main unit, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro unit. Rounding out things in this department is a 32MP selfie camera. Not bad, right?

Add to this the 5,000mAh battery and expandable storage, and you get a very decent device. Is it the best mid-range phone on the market? Probably not, but it's now generously discounted at Walmart, giving you plenty of bang for your buck!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

