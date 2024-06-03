Walmart beats Best Buy in the discount game with this epic Galaxy A54 5G deal

Walmart's best-selling Galaxy A54 5G deal is back!

The Galaxy A54 5G is once again $110 off at Walmart, giving you plenty of value for your money. The device sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, offers decent performance with its Exynos chip under the hood, and has three cameras on the rear for your smartphone photography obsessions. With a large 5,000mAh battery, it's a real success in the mid-range world. Get yours at $110 off while you can!