This ultra-rare Galaxy A54 5G deal saves you an irresistible $200 at Best Buy

A close-up of a person holding the Galaxy A54 5G with its display turned on.
It may be a bummer that US users don't get the latest Galaxy A55, but a new Best Buy deal gives you a fantastic Galaxy A54 promo to consider. If you act quickly enough, you can save $200 on this mid-range phone. It's been some time since we last saw it at lower prices, which makes the discount all the more appealing.

Save $200 on the fantastic Galaxy A54 5G on Best Buy

Best Buy has launched a pretty rare Galaxy A54 5G deal. Possibly for a limited time, you have the chance to save $200 on this mid-range phone. But wait, there's more! Immediate activations will save you an extra $100, though you have to provide a $35 activation fee.
$200 off (44%)
$249 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy


For context, we last saw this bad boy at a compelling discount over three months ago. Even now, neither Amazon nor Walmart have something equally attractive to offer you on the Samsung phone. In other words, Best Buy is absolutely the merchant to go to if you want the Galaxy A54 discounted prices.

Now available for $249.99 instead of $449.99 (or $149.99 with activation today), this beautiful device packs a punch. It sports a good-looking 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates and provides a decent Exynos 1380 performance. Keep in mind there might be the occasional stutter here and there, as this chipset is no performer in any way.

With its triple rear camera featuring a 50 MP main sensor with OIS, this bad boy also takes pleasing photos with a good amount of detail. Colors look more realistic here than on the Galaxy A53, as you can see from our Galaxy A54 review camera samples. When you add four-year software support and a 5,000 mAh battery into the package, you clearly see how much value this Samsung handset gives you at its current Best Buy price.

But is this the only mid-range option you can now get for $200 off? Not at all!

The Pixel 7a is now a real gem as well


Several days ago, the Pixel 7a was sold for roughly $330 at Amazon, but it's now even cheaper! That's right, the Galaxy A54 competitor is now $200 off, landing it a tad below the $300 mark. But what makes it a good enough choice to deserve you paying $50 more than you would for the Samsung?

Google Pixel 7a: Save $200 at Amazon

At its current sub-$300 asking price on Amazon, the Pixel 7a becomes the perfect Galaxy A54 alternative for Google Pixel fans. The smartphone is now $200 and back to its best price on Amazon, making it a no-miss!
$200 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

To begin with, the Tensor G2 chip inside this fella provides better performance. As you'll see from the tests in our Galaxy A54 5G vs Pixel 7a review, the Google Pixel phone offers a significantly smoother experience. You also have 2GB more RAM (8GB vs 6GB), as well as better camera performance in some settings.

On the other hand, the Galaxy phone offers a longer battery life with its 5,000 mAh battery, plus it supports a higher frame refresh rate. For context, the Pixel's 6.1-inch OLED display caps at 90Hz. So, pick your favorite and act fast because these cool deals won't stay live forever!
