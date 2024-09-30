This ultra-rare Galaxy A54 5G deal saves you an irresistible $200 at Best Buy
It may be a bummer that US users don't get the latest Galaxy A55, but a new Best Buy deal gives you a fantastic Galaxy A54 promo to consider. If you act quickly enough, you can save $200 on this mid-range phone. It's been some time since we last saw it at lower prices, which makes the discount all the more appealing.
For context, we last saw this bad boy at a compelling discount over three months ago. Even now, neither Amazon nor Walmart have something equally attractive to offer you on the Samsung phone. In other words, Best Buy is absolutely the merchant to go to if you want the Galaxy A54 discounted prices.
With its triple rear camera featuring a 50 MP main sensor with OIS, this bad boy also takes pleasing photos with a good amount of detail. Colors look more realistic here than on the Galaxy A53, as you can see from our Galaxy A54 review camera samples. When you add four-year software support and a 5,000 mAh battery into the package, you clearly see how much value this Samsung handset gives you at its current Best Buy price.
Several days ago, the Pixel 7a was sold for roughly $330 at Amazon, but it's now even cheaper! That's right, the Galaxy A54 competitor is now $200 off, landing it a tad below the $300 mark. But what makes it a good enough choice to deserve you paying $50 more than you would for the Samsung?
To begin with, the Tensor G2 chip inside this fella provides better performance. As you'll see from the tests in our Galaxy A54 5G vs Pixel 7a review, the Google Pixel phone offers a significantly smoother experience. You also have 2GB more RAM (8GB vs 6GB), as well as better camera performance in some settings.
On the other hand, the Galaxy phone offers a longer battery life with its 5,000 mAh battery, plus it supports a higher frame refresh rate. For context, the Pixel's 6.1-inch OLED display caps at 90Hz. So, pick your favorite and act fast because these cool deals won't stay live forever!
But is this the only mid-range option you can now get for $200 off? Not at all!
The Pixel 7a is now a real gem as well
