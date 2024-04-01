Up Next:
The mid-range Galaxy A54 5G is in the spotlight for yet another time at these merchants
Are you bummed out that the Galaxy A55 5G won’t be coming to the US? Don’t be, for not one but two retailers give you consolation offers on last year’s mid-ranger, which is just as good. You can now snag the Galaxy A54 5G at Walmart in Awesome Black and score $110 in savings. Or, you can opt for Amazon’s limited-time deal on the Violet model and save $100 on your purchase.
Both offers are exceptionally generous, even though they’re not the best ones we’ve ever come across. So, if you’re bargain hunting for a new unlocked Android phone, safely pick this device in the color you like the most. At that price, it’s a dream come true!
Voted the second-best budget phone for 2023 in our Readers' Awards, the Samsung phone has an excellent screen and a great camera, which make it a worthwhile option. The phone also stands out with longer software support than its primary opponent – the Pixel 7a. Kudos to Samsung for promising four OS updates on their mid-ranger; it’s not something you often see in phones of that price bracket.
If there’s any area where the Galaxy A54 5G fails, it’s the processor. While the Exynos 1380 chipset provides a sizeable advantage over the Galaxy A53, it isn’t quite as good as the Tensor G2. Once again, the Samsung phone doesn’t deliver poor performance; it’s just not as good as the Pixel 7a.
If that’s no issue for you, or you prefer display quality over performance, safely pick the Galaxy A54 5G. Both Walmart and Amazon have launched great offers, with the former being, in fact, slightly better.
This handsome guy certainly impresses with its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates. The 50MP main camera with OIS, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP macro shooter, isn’t half bad in its own right. You also get a large 5,000mAh capacity battery, which gives the device another advantage over the Google phone.
