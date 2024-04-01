Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The mid-range Galaxy A54 5G is in the spotlight for yet another time at these merchants

By
1comments
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The mid-range Galaxy A54 5G is in the spotlight for yet another time at these merchants
Are you bummed out that the Galaxy A55 5G won’t be coming to the US? Don’t be, for not one but two retailers give you consolation offers on last year’s mid-ranger, which is just as good. You can now snag the Galaxy A54 5G at Walmart in Awesome Black and score $110 in savings. Or, you can opt for Amazon’s limited-time deal on the Violet model and save $100 on your purchase.

Both offers are exceptionally generous, even though they’re not the best ones we’ve ever come across. So, if you’re bargain hunting for a new unlocked Android phone, safely pick this device in the color you like the most. At that price, it’s a dream come true!

The Galaxy A54 5G is now $110 off at Walmart

The Galaxy A54 5G in Awesome Graphite is now much more affordable through Walmart's spicy deal. The model currently sells at $110 off at the merchant, turning it into an absolute best-seller. The mid-ranger has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates. It offers satisfactory performance with its Exynos 1380 chipset and packs a large 5,000mAh battery. Get it at $110 off on Walmart.
$110 off (24%)
$340
$450
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy A54 5G (Violet): $100 off at Amazon

Don't care much for the model in Awesome Graphite? In that case, we recommend shifting your attention to Amazon. Here, you can find the Violet paintjob at $100 off for a limited time. The phone has a beautiful display, offers reasonable performance, takes great photos with its 50MP main camera with OIS, and is much more affordable through this offer at Amazon. Don't miss out.
$100 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Voted the second-best budget phone for 2023 in our Readers' Awards, the Samsung phone has an excellent screen and a great camera, which make it a worthwhile option. The phone also stands out with longer software support than its primary opponent – the Pixel 7a. Kudos to Samsung for promising four OS updates on their mid-ranger; it’s not something you often see in phones of that price bracket.

This handsome guy certainly impresses with its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates. The 50MP main camera with OIS, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP macro shooter, isn’t half bad in its own right. You also get a large 5,000mAh capacity battery, which gives the device another advantage over the Google phone.

If there’s any area where the Galaxy A54 5G fails, it’s the processor. While the Exynos 1380 chipset provides a sizeable advantage over the Galaxy A53, it isn’t quite as good as the Tensor G2. Once again, the Samsung phone doesn’t deliver poor performance; it’s just not as good as the Pixel 7a.

If that’s no issue for you, or you prefer display quality over performance, safely pick the Galaxy A54 5G. Both Walmart and Amazon have launched great offers, with the former being, in fact, slightly better.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is here to smoke all other mid-range phones with its amazing value
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is here to smoke all other mid-range phones with its amazing value
One UI 6.1 is finally fixing that Samsung Galaxy screen burn-in issue
One UI 6.1 is finally fixing that Samsung Galaxy screen burn-in issue
Xiaomi Mix Flip leaks suggest powerful specs and a possible launch window
Xiaomi Mix Flip leaks suggest powerful specs and a possible launch window
Apple Ring and Galaxy Ring – save us from the Apple Watch, please! I can't wait…
Apple Ring and Galaxy Ring – save us from the Apple Watch, please! I can't wait…
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless