The JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker offers loud sound and an eye-catching light show for less on Amazon

A few weeks ago, we reported that the light show-capable JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker is on sale at a pretty decent $50 (20%) price cut on Amazon. And the good news is that the fella is still on sale at the same markdown. So, Lady Luck is giving you yet another chance to make your next summer party truly unforgettable.

Granted, $50 off doesn't sound as tempting as the $100 discount the speaker received in December. However, it allows you to snag a unit for under the $200 mark, making it a good deal.

The JBL Pulse 5 is a party speaker through and through, delivering loud sound with a strong bass. It also supports the JBL Portable app, which comes with its own EQ, allowing you to customize the sound of your speaker to your taste. In addition, you can tailor the 360-degree light show that this bad boy boasts.

And don't worry, the speaker comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, giving it full protection against dust and the ability to withstand water submersion of around 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. So, it should be able to survive a few accidental spills. It also has good battery life, offering up to 12 hours of listening time on one charge.

The JBL Pulse 5 has a lot to offer and will definitely upgrade your next summer party if you hurry up and snag one today! That's why our advice is simple: tap on the deal button at the beginning of this article and get a brand-new JBL Pulse 5 at a discounted price now before it's too late!
