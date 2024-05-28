A tempting Galaxy A54 deal lets you save $75 on Samsung's mid-ranger at Best Buy

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Are you looking for your next Galaxy phone? Why not consider a new Galaxy A54? This bad boy is still a fantastic mid-range option, plus it’s now offered at $75 off through Best Buy. The best part about this deal is that you won’t find it at Walmart or even Amazon.

Snag the Galaxy A54 5G at 17% off on Best Buy

The Galaxy A54 5G is up for grabs at 17% off on Best Buy. Although this isn't the best price we've ever come across for this mid-range phone, it's still a great opportunity to score $75 in savings. The Galaxy A54 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, an Exynos chipset under the hood, a 5,000mAh battery, and a triple camera setup on the rear: 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone sports a 32MP selfie sensor.
$75 off (17%)
$374 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Pixel 7: Save $199 at Amazon

Are you a Google Pixel phone fan? In this case, consider the Pixel 7, now $199 off at Amazon. This bad boy is one of the best mid-range phones, showcasing a 6.3-inch OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rates. The device has Google's proprietary Tensor G2 chipset inside, giving you an optimized and smooth experience. On the camera front, it sports a 50MP main OIS sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide unit, which goes quite nicely with the phone's feature-rich camera app. Get it through Amazon's deal and save $199.
$200 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


At a 17% markdown, the Android phone lands under the $380 mark, which doesn’t sound half bad. Then again, the handset has seen a $100 price cut on several occasions, so now’s not exactly its best price ever. However, you can sign up with a carrier with the help of Best Buy. This will unlock an extra $100 off, but keep in mind that an activation fee is still required. 

And if you’re more of a Google Pixel fan, you might want to check out Amazon’s deal on the Pixel 7. The phone is still available at a $199 cheaper price over there, giving you plenty of value for your money. 

Like most mid-range phones, this bad boy had to put up with a few compromises to keep its lower price point. But don’t despair – those aren’t far too many. On the good side of things, you have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates, while the Pixel phone has a 6.3-inch OLED screen with 90Hz frame refresh rates.

Another great thing about the Samsung phone is its clean and neat design. It greatly resembles the flagship Galaxy S series, which is undoubtedly appreciated. It’s not half bad on the camera front, showcasing a 50MP main unit, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro camera on the rear. Then again, we all know this Pixel beats the Galaxy phone on the camera front. 

On the downside of things, the A54 isn’t as powerful as some of its competitors (take the Pixel 7, for example.) The Exynos 1380 chip isn’t as capable as the Tensor G2, and you can expect some stutters here and there. However, the Samsung handset has a bigger battery than the Google phone. 

Recommended Stories
Ultimately, if the occasional stutter doesn’t matter too much to you, the Galaxy A54 is a great mid-range option. Plus, you can now get it at $75 off on Best Buy or even more with activation.
