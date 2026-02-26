Kioxia's UFS 5.0 storage samples have been sent out for evaluation

Recommended For You

The price we have to pay

What's more, with UniPro version 3.0, the power consumption is reduced drastically. Combined, the solution delivers drastically faster data transfer without draining battery life.According to Kioxia, the evaluation samples are available in 512GB and 1TB capacities. While it's not specified whether this is just for the initial samples, we can assume the UFS 5.0 storage may be reserved for flagships with higher-tier storage, as it's expensive to make.Let's take a step back. Not long ago, UFS 4.0 was the gold standard, offering speeds of up to 4.2GB/s. This was already incredibly fast, but when UFS 5.0 becomes the next big thing, data transfer will get lightning-speed potential.And while we often obsess about processors and how powerful our next phones will be, we often forget that storage plays a critical role as well. It’s the digital engine that helps your phone read information.The faster it is, the more responsive your phone becomes. Paired with an extra-powerful Snapdragon chip, upcoming smartphones will be truly next-level.However, that level of speed comes at a cost — a literal one. Since we're in the midst of a RAMpocalypse, prices for storage will inevitably go up. And that's never good news.But then again, Kioxia just started shipping evaluation samples, so we don't expect phones with UFS 5.0 storage to arrive until late 2026 or early 2027.