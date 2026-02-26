Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Kioxia's UFS 5.0 storage samples have been sent out for evaluation

Future flagship phones are about to get insanely fast.

Android
Kioxia's UFS 5.0 storage unit on a white background.
Kioxia to play a big part in the future of smartphones. | Image by Kioxia
Future smartphones may become just a bit more interesting. Just recently, Kioxia, a leader in memory solutions, announced it has begun shipping evaluation samples of embedded flash memory that's compatible with the UFS 5.0 standard. 

Desktop speeds for mobile are becoming the new reality


The global standard-setter, JEDEC, is currently finalizing UFS 5.0. This is the next big thing for memory, designed to deliver high performance at a low power consumption. 

While it remains compatible with the UFS 4.x hardware, it offers twice the speeds of UFS 4.0. According to JEDEC, the solution will deliver up to 10.8GB/s. This is a huge leap for the demands of on-device AI, which has become increasingly important for big players like Samsung over the past two years. 

OK, all of that sounds pretty boring, I won't lie. But it matters a lot for the future of smartphones. For one thing, it's not just a simple "extra digit".

UFS 5.0 by Kioxia is already being tested | Image by Kioxia - Kioxia&#039;s UFS 5.0 storage samples have been sent out for evaluation
UFS 5.0 by Kioxia is already being tested | Image by Kioxia


Kioxia's UFS 5.0 solution is a real step forward, utilizing MIPI M-PHY 6.0 for the physical layer. Essentially, this upgrades the standard 2-lane road to a 2-lane magnetic levitation track. With it, data travels significantly faster without getting too hot or crashing under pressure.

Is blazing-fast storage truly important?
What's more, with UniPro version 3.0, the power consumption is reduced drastically. Combined, the solution delivers drastically faster data transfer without draining battery life. 
 
According to Kioxia, the evaluation samples are available in 512GB and 1TB capacities. While it's not specified whether this is just for the initial samples, we can assume the UFS 5.0 storage may be reserved for flagships with higher-tier storage, as it's expensive to make.

The price we have to pay


Let's take a step back. Not long ago, UFS 4.0 was the gold standard, offering speeds of up to 4.2GB/s. This was already incredibly fast, but when UFS 5.0 becomes the next big thing, data transfer will get lightning-speed potential. 



And while we often obsess about processors and how powerful our next phones will be, we often forget that storage plays a critical role as well. It’s the digital engine that helps your phone read information. 

The faster it is, the more responsive your phone becomes. Paired with an extra-powerful Snapdragon chip, upcoming smartphones will be truly next-level.

However, that level of speed comes at a cost — a literal one. Since we're in the midst of a RAMpocalypse, prices for storage will inevitably go up. And that's never good news.

But then again, Kioxia just started shipping evaluation samples, so we don't expect phones with UFS 5.0 storage to arrive until late 2026 or early 2027.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless