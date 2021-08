T-Mobile's iPhone 12 mini 5G is now cheaper than free (no trade-in needed)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









If you're having trouble imagining what could possibly be better than a free iPhone 12-series device (with no trade-in required), we have two additional words for you: free AirPods





That's right, T-Mobile is ready to throw in a complimentary pair of some of the best true wireless earbuds out there in addition to the actual iPhone 12 mini 5G if you'd just be so kind as to take the handset off the "Un-carrier's" hands.





Because nothing is ever that simple, you probably won't be surprised to hear the killer new deal does come with a few special conditions and strings attached. The $729.99 discount bringing the $729.99 list price of Apple 's iPhone 12 mini down to $0 will be applied to your T-Mo account as bill credits over a period of two years after agreeing to a monthly installment plan, activating a new line of Magenta Max service, and porting in an existing number from a different carrier.





Meanwhile, you will receive a $160 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard Card upon request at this link after purchasing an AirPods variant of your choice on a monthly payment plan of its own. That will only cover the normal cost of the second-gen AirPods with a wired charging case included, but if you prefer the wireless charging-equipped model or the premium Pro version , you can buy those and end up spending 40 or 90 bucks respectively.









Despite Best Buy and especially Verizon's best efforts these past few months, last year's iPhone 12 mini doesn't appear to have found its audience, selling much worse than its big brothers