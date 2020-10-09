Get ready for the best compact phone with these iPhone 12 mini cases
Meanwhile, there already are some really cool iPhone 12 mini cases available for preorder, so you can feed your shopping beast a little snack and satisfy your cravings by getting ready for the best compact phone Apple has ever made. Take care of protection now and check out our list of iPhone 12 mini cases.
iPhone 12 mini cases list:
- totallee Super Thin iPhone 12 mini case
- Mous Clarity iPhone 12 mini case
- Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone 12 mini case
- Mujjo Full Leather iPhone 12 mini case
- Belemay iPhone 12 Mini Wallet Case
- ESR Premium Real Leather Case
totallee Super Thin iPhone 12 mini case
The totallee Super Thin iPhone 12 mini case will let you show off your new little gem. This case is extremely thin - just 0.02” for the Matte version and 0.03” for the transparent one. Don’t get fooled, though. You’ll get enough protection and at the same time keep things clean and stylish - the totallee case is free of brand names and logos.
It comes in four great colors - Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Navy Blue, and Green. The green one is really classy but if you want to show your iPhone 12 mini real color, you can always go with the transparent option. This case has a raised lip to protect the camera and display of the device, weighs just 0.1 oz, and works flawlessly with wireless chargers.
Mous Clarity iPhone 12 mini case
Mous is a great company that built its business around passion. These guys started throwing phones out of helicopters to test cases' durability. The Mous Clarity iPhone 12 mini case utilizes all the technology innovations of the company while keeping your device on display. The backplate is made from solid polycarbonate wrapped in a sophisticated scratch-resistant coating. There’s a Built in anti-yellowing UV-resistance that ensures the case will stay crystal clear for longer, and the AiroShock material provides great impact absorption.
Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone 12 mini case
The Limitless 3.0 iPhone 12 mini case adds premium materials to the table, as well as a hidden functionality. This technology employs powerful magnets to allow the case to work with other Limitless accessories like a car stand or a magnet card wallet. Furthermore, it features the same protection as the Clarity case with the addition of different styling for the backplate. You can choose a carbon-fiber, leather, or wood for a truly unique design. The Bamboo variant is our favorite one as it evokes thoughts of little pandas and little pandas suit well little phones. But really, you can choose whichever you prefer.
Mujjo Full Leather iPhone 12 mini case
Moving to leather as we all know how classy this material is. When talking about style and class, you can’t go wrong with a tan leather case from Mujjo. It combines the durability of full-grain material with the unmistakable warm feel and cozy smells of leather. What’s more, this case will only get classier with time as leather tends to age and wear exceptionally well. Get your iPhone 12 mini the vintage treatment it deserves.
Belemay iPhone 12 Mini Wallet Case
Of course, $50 for a case is not cheap by any standard. There are other options available - for around half the price you can get a real leather wallet iPhone 12 mini case. That’s right, the Belemay iPhone 12 Mini Wallet Case has Cowhide Leather Folio and is waterproof, anti-stain, and wear-resistant. The kickstand feature allows you to easily fold the case and free your hands while watching videos. There’s also 3 cardholder slots and 1 bill compartment for essential credit cards, ID cards, business cards, and folded bills anywhere you go, with RFID shielding technology which can block RFID signals and protect your cards information from unauthorized scanners.
ESR Premium Real Leather Case
Here’s another premium real leather option for your iPhone 12 mini at a great price. The ESR ESR Premium Real Leather Case is crafted with high-quality leather that’s soft to the touch but it’s at the same time Ultra-thin & lightweight for protection without the bulk. The Microfiber lining will keep your phone looking pristine, while the raised lip will protect the screen.