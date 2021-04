The iPhone 12 mini is Apple's least popular iPhone, new data shows

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners

Customers clearly prefer bigger iPhones

The conclusion from’s latest customer survey is that nowadays people clearly favor larger iPhones, despite the company having a history of catering towards customers looking for more compact devices.All of this is, of course, good news for Apple’s profit margins. The average selling price of an iPhone in the US skyrocketed from $795 in Q1 2020 to $847 in Q1 2021. This was slightly lower than the $873 registered in Q4 2020, though.Nevertheless, the clear lack of demand for more compact devices isn’t putting a stop to Apple’s short-term plans. Several reports claim the company is still planning to launch an iPhone 13 mini in the fall. So, will it be one of the best phones of 2021? Only time will tell.