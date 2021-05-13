Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Verizon iOS Apple Deals 5G

Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 13, 2021, 11:13 AM
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
Given how unpopular the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 mini has proven essentially right off the bat, it's frankly amazing that it's taken so long for one of the top three US wireless service providers to launch the first truly great deal on Apple's compact 2020 powerhouse.

We're talking a full $700 discount available with (almost) no strings attached at Verizon (of all major carriers) for a (very) limited time. That brings the starting price of the 5.4-inch handset down to... $0, and all you have to do to qualify for this sweet "freebie" is "buy" the 64GB iPhone 12 mini 5G on an Unlimited plan.

Whether you do so at the phone's regular retail price or with a device payment plan, you're looking at a grand total of $699.99 in promo credit applied to your account over a period of two years. In other words, if you opt for monthly installments, your $29.16 payments will be returned each month until... the iPhone 15 arrives.

While T-Mobile recently made some serious waves of its own with a free iPhone 12 and 12 mini Mother's Day promotion, the key difference between that and what Big Red is currently offering is that you don't need to trade in any sort of existing device this time around.

You also don't have to jump through any other hoops or meet any additional conditions, and incredibly enough, the aforementioned $700 price cut applies to 128 and 256GB storage variants of the 5G-capable iPhone 12 mini as well, bringing those down to roughly $50 and $150 respectively.

Keep in mind that this is an online-only affair set to expire at the end of the week, and multiple models are already listed as backordered on Verizon's official website at the time of this writing, shipping in a matter of weeks (tops) if you hurry and place your order as soon as possible.

Although spectacularly unsuccessful in its attempt to bring compact handsets back in style, the iPhone 12 mini earned some pretty solid reviews last year, continuing to feature on our list of 2021's very best phones money can buy and arguably eclipsing the best budget 5G phones out there in terms of raw power (at the very least) now that you can get this diminutive bad boy for $0 all in all.

