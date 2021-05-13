Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
We're talking a full $700 discount available with (almost) no strings attached at Verizon (of all major carriers) for a (very) limited time. That brings the starting price of the 5.4-inch handset down to... $0, and all you have to do to qualify for this sweet "freebie" is "buy" the 64GB iPhone 12 mini 5G on an Unlimited plan.
While T-Mobile recently made some serious waves of its own with a free iPhone 12 and 12 mini Mother's Day promotion, the key difference between that and what Big Red is currently offering is that you don't need to trade in any sort of existing device this time around.
Keep in mind that this is an online-only affair set to expire at the end of the week, and multiple models are already listed as backordered on Verizon's official website at the time of this writing, shipping in a matter of weeks (tops) if you hurry and place your order as soon as possible.