Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in

We're talking a full $700 discount available with (almost) no strings attached at Verizon (of all major carriers) for a (very) limited time. That brings the starting price of the 5.4 -inch handset down to... $0, and all you have to do to qualify for this sweet "freebie" is "buy" the 64GB iPhone 12 mini 5G on an Unlimited plan.





Whether you do so at the phone's regular retail price or with a device payment plan, you're looking at a grand total of $699.99 in promo credit applied to your account over a period of two years. In other words, if you opt for monthly installments, your $29.16 payments will be returned each month until... the iPhone 15 arrives.





While T-Mobile recently made some serious waves of its own with a free iPhone 12 and 12 mini Mother's Day promotion , the key difference between that and what Big Red is currently offering is that you don't need to trade in any sort of existing device this time around.





You also don't have to jump through any other hoops or meet any additional conditions, and incredibly enough, the aforementioned $700 price cut applies to 128 and 256GB storage variants of the 5G-capable iPhone 12 mini as well, bringing those down to roughly $50 and $150 respectively.





Keep in mind that this is an online-only affair set to expire at the end of the week, and multiple models are already listed as backordered on Verizon's official website at the time of this writing, shipping in a matter of weeks (tops) if you hurry and place your order as soon as possible.







