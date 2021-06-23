$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Apple Deals

The iPhone 12 mini can be yours for just $499

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Jun 23, 2021, 8:51 AM
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The iPhone 12 mini can be yours for just $499
As you might already know, I really like compact phones. I won’t lie to you, even though I’m not your average Apple fanboy, I thoroughly enjoyed the 6 months I spent with the iPhone 12 mini.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple - iPhone 12 mini 5G 64GB - Black (Verizon)

$200 off (29%)
$499 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

There’s nothing like it on the market, and apart from the questionable battery life, the phone is ace! And now, for a limited time, it’s also cheap! You can get one at Best Buy for $499 if you activate it on Verizon.

At $499 the iPhone 12 mini is actually cheaper than many midrange phones from Samsung, Motorola, Sony, etc. It’s a great deal if you ask me, and don’t let stories about Apple discontinuing the mini discourage you. The phone will get all major updates for the years to come.

There’s not much else to it - you can check out our iPhone 12 mini review for the complete tech ride or jump on our iPhone deals article to get more… well deals.

Related phones

iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$200off $500 Special BestBuy $200off $530 Special BestBuy 44%off $13 Special Walmart
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Shrunken notch, bigger camera, and a new iPhone 13 Pro design
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Shrunken notch, bigger camera, and a new iPhone 13 Pro design
This is what iPhone 13 Portrait Mode for video might look like
by Martin Filipov,  1
This is what iPhone 13 Portrait Mode for video might look like
LG Velvet 2 Pro appears in all its glory in new unboxing video
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
LG Velvet 2 Pro appears in all its glory in new unboxing video
Believe it or not, Microsoft's Surface Duo is cheaper than ever before (brand new)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Believe it or not, Microsoft's Surface Duo is cheaper than ever before (brand new)
-$900
Affordable Nokia G20 debuts in the US with big battery, low price
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Affordable Nokia G20 debuts in the US with big battery, low price
Qualcomm to Huawei's rescue: P50 series said to debut 4G version of the Snapdragon 888
by Martin Filipov,  1
Qualcomm to Huawei's rescue: P50 series said to debut 4G version of the Snapdragon 888
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless