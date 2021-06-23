The iPhone 12 mini can be yours for just $499
Jun 23, 2021, 8:51 AM
As you might already know, I really like compact phones. I won’t lie to you, even though I’m not your average Apple
fanboy, I thoroughly enjoyed the 6 months I spent with the iPhone 12 mini
.
There’s nothing like it on the market, and apart from the questionable battery life, the phone is ace! And now, for a limited time, it’s also cheap! You can get one at Best Buy for $499
if you activate it on Verizon.
At $499 the iPhone 12 mini is actually cheaper than many midrange phones from Samsung
, Motorola
, Sony
, etc. It’s a great deal if you ask me, and don’t let stories about Apple discontinuing the mini discourage you. The phone will get all major updates for the years to come.
There’s not much else to it - you can check out our iPhone 12 mini review
for the complete tech ride or jump on our iPhone deals article
to get more… well deals.
