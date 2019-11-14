Motorola Android

Check out the sizzling hot Motorola Razr in these official videos

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 14, 2019, 1:33 AM


As we've already told you, the Motorola Razr is official and will be a Verizon exclusive in the U.S. The original Motorola Razr sold 130 million units between 2004 and 2008; Motorola and Verizon are hoping to capture the wave of nostalgia that many will feel picking up the device and snapping it shut to make that satisfying sound at the end of a call.

Most of the rumors were right on; the Razr opens along the horizontal axis to create a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 876 x 2142. That is a tall and thin 22:9 aspect ratio. The external Quick View screen measures 2.7-inches and has a 600 x 800 resolution. The Razr will be equipped with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage with a 16MP main camera and a 5MP selfie snapper when opened. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 710 chipset and a 2510mAh battery keeps the lights on.

Motorola has released a trio of videos that include a six-second clip introducing the new Razr. Another video called Feel the Flip shows an OG Razr turning into the new 2019 model. Lastly, a third video takes you behind the scenes to show you how Motorola was able to design its first foldable smartphone.

To repeat, pre-orders start on December 26th and the phone launches on January 9th, 2020. The price? All of the rumors had this nailed as well as the new Razr will cost $1,500 or 24 monthly payments of $62.49.

Related phones

Razr (2019)
Motorola Razr (2019) OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs
  • Display 6.2" 876 x 2142 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, Octa-core, 2200 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 2730 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

5 Comments

Sparkxster
Reply

1. Sparkxster

Posts: 1241; Member since: Mar 31, 2017

It's very stylish I like it. Reminds me of my old razr phone updated to a modern design. Want to see an unlocked version that isn't Verizon exclusive.

posted on 10 hours ago

ijuanp03
Reply

2. ijuanp03

Posts: 639; Member since: Dec 30, 2014

The good ol' razr design. Ahhh so much memories. Since not everyone can afford to spend $1500 on a phone, I do hope motorola would consider selling a razr dumbphone or a foldable smartphone with display on the top part.

posted on 9 hours ago

JRPG_Guy
Reply

3. JRPG_Guy

Posts: 149; Member since: Jan 13, 2019

I like it but when you consider it it just folds into a regular sized phone

posted on 9 hours ago

rsiders
Reply

4. rsiders

Posts: 1992; Member since: Nov 17, 2011

It's nice and so far seems to be the best implementation of a folding phone in 2019 but does that mean they automatically get to jack up the price for it? Outside of the folding aspect you aren't really getting anything groundbreaking or even value for spec worthy here.

posted on 4 hours ago

monoke
Reply

5. monoke

Posts: 1190; Member since: Mar 14, 2015

Just go watch YouTube hands on. Everybody is covering it.

posted on 2 hours ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-mid-range-400-500-dollar-affordable-flagships-phones
Best mid-range "$400-$500 flagship" phones this year
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Verizon-Motorola-Razr-price-availability
The reimagined Motorola Razr goes official as a Verizon exclusive
Pixel-4-XL-iPhone-11-Pro-Galaxy-Note-10-LG-G8X-portrait-camera-test-review
Pixel 4 XL vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10+ vs LG G8X: Which phone takes the best portrait photos?
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
smartphone-colors-design-insights-motorola-executive-interview
How do you design a phone? Motorola's VP of Design gives us a peek behind the scenes

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
Dish-might-drop-over-2-million-low-income-customers-after-Boost-acquisition
Dish will reportedly drop 2.5 million low income customers after buying Boost Mobile
att-calls-t-mobile-un-carrier-moves-marketing-stunts
AT&T goes for T-Mobile's jugular, labeling the latest 'Un-carrier' moves 'marketing stunts'
ATT-seeks-to-move-grandfathered-customers-into-costlier-plans
AT&T moves grandfathered subscribers into pricier plans unilaterally
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.