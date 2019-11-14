Check out the sizzling hot Motorola Razr in these official videos
As we've already told you, the Motorola Razr is official and will be a Verizon exclusive in the U.S. The original Motorola Razr sold 130 million units between 2004 and 2008; Motorola and Verizon are hoping to capture the wave of nostalgia that many will feel picking up the device and snapping it shut to make that satisfying sound at the end of a call.
Motorola has released a trio of videos that include a six-second clip introducing the new Razr. Another video called Feel the Flip shows an OG Razr turning into the new 2019 model. Lastly, a third video takes you behind the scenes to show you how Motorola was able to design its first foldable smartphone.
To repeat, pre-orders start on December 26th and the phone launches on January 9th, 2020. The price? All of the rumors had this nailed as well as the new Razr will cost $1,500 or 24 monthly payments of $62.49.
