Check out the sizzling hot Motorola Razr in these official videos

Most of the rumors were right on; the Razr opens along the horizontal axis to create a 6.2 -inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 876 x 2142. That is a tall and thin 22:9 aspect ratio. The external Quick View screen measures 2.7-inches and has a 600 x 800 resolution. The Razr will be equipped with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage with a 16MP main camera and a 5MP selfie snapper when opened. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 710 chipset and a 2510mAh battery keeps the lights on.





Motorola has released a trio of videos that include a six-second clip introducing the new Razr. Another video called Feel the Flip shows an OG Razr turning into the new 2019 model. Lastly, a third video takes you behind the scenes to show you how Motorola was able to design its first foldable smartphone .





To repeat, pre-orders start on December 26th and the phone launches on January 9th, 2020. The price? All of the rumors had this nailed as well as the new Razr will cost $1,500 or 24 monthly payments of $62.49.





As we've already told you, the Motorola Razr is official and will be a Verizon exclusive in the U.S. The original Motorola Razr sold 130 million units between 2004 and 2008; Motorola and Verizon are hoping to capture the wave of nostalgia that many will feel picking up the device and snapping it shut to make that satisfying sound at the end of a call.