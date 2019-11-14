Check out the sizzling hot Motorola Razr in these official videos





Most of the rumors were right on; the Razr opens along the horizontal axis to create a 6.2 -inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 876 x 2142. That is a tall and thin 22:9 aspect ratio. The external Quick View screen measures 2.7-inches and has a 600 x 800 resolution. The Razr will be equipped with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage with a 16MP main camera and a 5MP selfie snapper when opened. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 710 chipset and a 2510mAh battery keeps the lights on.





Motorola has released a trio of videos that include a six-second clip introducing the new Razr. Another video called Feel the Flip shows an OG Razr turning into the new 2019 model. Lastly, a third video takes you behind the scenes to show you how Motorola was able to design its first foldable smartphone .





To repeat, pre-orders start on December 26th and the phone launches on January 9th, 2020. The price? All of the rumors had this nailed as well as the new Razr will cost $1,500 or 24 monthly payments of $62.49.



