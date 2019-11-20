6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr

$1,249

$249

Total: $1,498



Wow, that's a short list! Looking at this combo, you'd think that the Motorola Razr price is not that outlandish. Or more likely that Apple products are expensive. If you go for the top storage option of the iPhone ($1,449), you’d barely have enough left for a case for it. Still, 256GB is plenty and the Wow, that's a short list! Looking at this combo, you'd think that the Motorola Razr price is not that outlandish. Or more likely that Apple products are expensive. If you go for the top storage option of the iPhone ($1,449), you’d barely have enough left for a case for it. Still, 256GB is plenty and the iPhone 11 Pro Max is quite a capable device . You also get an additional Pro product from Apple, one which other people can recognize on the streets at that! Not one to follow the ways of the fruit? Keep reading!







Quite a lineup, eh? You can get decked out in Quite a lineup, eh? You can get decked out in Samsung gear in no time. Every piece of tech you need when leaving your home can be bought within the price of a single Motorola Razr. You get a flagship smartphone and the wireless earbuds to go with it, plus, a whole smartwatch more than what Apple would give you and a pretty cool case on top of that.







Who doesn’t want to be a YouTuber these days? And for the price of a single Motorola Razr you can get all the essential gear to kick off your new hobby. Just look at all the stuff you can get! The camera bundle includes a ton of goodies you’ll also need: extra batteries, a second lens, two tripods and even an SD card! But no YouTube video is complete without some drone shots. That’s where the Mavic Mini comes in. The best thing about it is the size, which lets you fly it where bigger drones aren’t allowed and there’s also no need to register it with the FAA.



To boost your production value at home, we’ve added a great set of softbox lights and three different backdrops, including a green one.



Editing is what separates the amateurs from the pros and while you can’t buy editing skills, you can buy the software. If you have an Apple computer, Final Cut Pro is the way to go, while on Windows the specialists prefer Premiere Pro.



Sometimes you need footage from your smartphone to complement your main camera. A gimble will go a long way in making those videos smooth and professional looking and DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 offers a good balance between price and performance.

-------------------------------------------