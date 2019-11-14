Motorola Razr's flexible screen repair price is 'rigid' cheap
Samsung was allegedly postponing the re-release of the Galaxy Fold in order to better train the reps on presenting the device and teaching potential buyers how to use the phone. Like, for instance, not to scrape off the cover film which turned out to be an integral part of the flexible display underneath.
This time around it is taking no chances, and outed a video called "Caring about..." It's the first time we are seeing such a video manual with subtle hints not to peel off anything or how to push gently to open your $1980 phone.
Well, one look at the display replacement price for the Fold will tell you why. That flexible panel is the most expensive window to the the smartphone world ever for the end user. At $599 it only rivals the backplate replacement of an iPhone 11 Pro Max but Samsung has softened the blow by introducing a one-time $149 replacement fee if you buy the Fold before the end of the year.
Compare those prices with the "regular" tag of replacing the Note 10+ Quad HD AMOLED screen at $279, or said 11 Pro Max's panel at $329, and you will see there is quite the difference.
Verizon's Razr 2019 flexible screen replacement price
Motorola, however, has learned the lesson from the big boys' foldables, and has introduced a reassuring policy for all those potential buyers that are worried about durability. Its flexible display's repair pricing is just $299 if the display gets damaged for some reason out of warranty.
|Display repair or replacement price
|Back panel
|Turnaround time
|Motorola Razr 2019
|$299
|-
|24-hour turnaround and free advanced exchange support with free next day freight
|Samsung Galaxy Fold
|$599 (*149 if you buy before December 31)
$139 (front screen)
|$99
|up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
|Galaxy Note 10+
|$279
|$99
|up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and XS Max
|$329
|$599
|3-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
|Apple iPhone XS and iPhone X
|$279
|$549
|3-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
|Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone XR
|$199
|$399
|3-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
|Apple iPhone 8 Plus and 7 Plus
|$169
|$399 (8 Plus), $349 (7 Plus)
|3-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
|Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 7
|$149
|$349 (8), $319 (7)
|3-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
|Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Note 8
|$239
|$99 (Note 9), $64.95 (Note 8)
|10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out)
|Samsung Galaxy S9, S8 and S8 Active
|$219
|$99 (S9), $64.95 (S8)
|10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out)
|Samsung Galaxy S9+, S8+
|$229
|$99 (S9+), $64.95 (S8+)
|10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out)
|Google Pixel 3 XL
|$280
|$99
|Same day walk-ins at iFixit centers
5-7 days when mailed to Google
|LG V40
|$199
|-
|5-7 business days without the shipping times
|OnePlus 7T
|$154 (part only, no labor)
|$31
|7 - 9 days
|Samsung Galaxy S10+
|$269
|$99
|10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), walk-ins in authorized repair centers
|Samsung Galaxy S10
|$249
|$99
|10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), walk-ins in authorized repair centers
|Samsung Galaxy S10e
|$199
|$99
|10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), walk-ins in authorized repair centers
That's just a twenty bucks more than the regular "rigid" OLED display of the Note 10+, for instance, so we can call it cheap, as far as foldable phones go. Here's the full support scheme for Verizon's new Razr darling:
In the U.S., Motorola will offer 24/7 chat support, 14hr/day agent direct access with device analytics. In the event that device or display failures occur, all razr customers are offered 24-hour turnaround and free advanced exchange support with free next day freight under Motorola’s standard warranty. For display defects incurred during normal use we are offering to repair or replace devices free of charge through our standard warranty policy. For all other service required for circumstances that fall outside of the warranty or promotional terms consumers can have displays replaced for $299.00. Outside of the U.S., service plans will be announced when razr is announced locally.
