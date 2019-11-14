Motorola Razr's flexible screen repair price is 'rigid' cheap





This time around it is taking no chances, and outed a video called "Caring about..." It's the first time we are seeing such a video manual with subtle hints not to peel off anything or how to push gently to open your $1980 phone. Samsung was allegedly postponing the re-release of the Galaxy Fold in order to better train the reps on presenting the device and teaching potential buyers how to use the phone . Like, for instance, not to scrape off the cover film which turned out to be an integral part of the flexible display underneath.









Compare those prices with the "regular" tag of replacing the Note 10+ Quad HD AMOLED screen at $279, or said 11 Pro Max's panel at $329, and you will see there is quite the difference. Well, one look at the display replacement price for the Fold will tell you why. That flexible panel is the most expensive window to the the smartphone world ever for the end user. At $599 it only rivals the backplate replacement of an iPhone 11 Pro Max but Samsung has softened the blow by introducing a one-time $149 replacement fee if you buy the Fold before the end of the year.





Verizon's Razr 2019 flexible screen replacement price





Motorola, however, has learned the lesson from the big boys' foldables, and has introduced a reassuring policy for all those potential buyers that are worried about durability. Its flexible display's repair pricing is just $299 if the display gets damaged for some reason out of warranty.













That's just a twenty bucks more than the regular "rigid" OLED display of the Note 10+, for instance, so we can call it cheap, as far as foldable phones go. Here's the full support scheme for Verizon's new Razr darling:







