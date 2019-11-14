Verizon Motorola Android

Motorola Razr's flexible screen repair price is 'rigid' cheap

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Nov 14, 2019, 8:39 AM
Samsung was allegedly postponing the re-release of the Galaxy Fold in order to better train the reps on presenting the device and teaching potential buyers how to use the phone. Like, for instance, not to scrape off the cover film which turned out to be an integral part of the flexible display underneath.

This time around it is taking no chances, and outed a video called "Caring about..." It's the first time we are seeing such a video manual with subtle hints not to peel off anything or how to push gently to open your $1980 phone.

Well, one look at the display replacement price for the Fold will tell you why. That flexible panel is the most expensive window to the the smartphone world ever for the end user. At $599 it only rivals the backplate replacement of an iPhone 11 Pro Max but Samsung has softened the blow by introducing a one-time $149 replacement fee if you buy the Fold before the end of the year.

Compare those prices with the "regular" tag of replacing the Note 10+ Quad HD AMOLED screen at $279, or said 11 Pro Max's panel at $329, and you will see there is quite the difference.

Verizon's Razr 2019 flexible screen replacement price


Motorola, however, has learned the lesson from the big boys' foldables, and has introduced a reassuring policy for all those potential buyers that are worried about durability. Its flexible display's repair pricing is just $299 if the display gets damaged for some reason out of warranty. 


Display repair or replacement priceBack panelTurnaround time
Motorola Razr 2019$299-24-hour turnaround and free advanced exchange support with free next day freight
Samsung Galaxy Fold$599 (*149 if you buy before December 31)
$139 (front screen)		$99up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Galaxy Note 10+$279$99up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and XS Max$329$5993-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone X$279$5493-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone XR$199$3993-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
Apple iPhone 8 Plus and 7 Plus$169$399 (8 Plus), $349 (7 Plus)3-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 7$149$349 (8), $319 (7)3-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Note 8$239$99 (Note 9), $64.95 (Note 8)10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out)
Samsung Galaxy S9, S8 and S8 Active$219$99 (S9), $64.95 (S8)10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out)
Samsung Galaxy S9+, S8+$229$99 (S9+), $64.95 (S8+)10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out)
Google Pixel 3 XL$280$99Same day walk-ins at iFixit centers
5-7 days when mailed to Google
LG V40$199-5-7 business days without the shipping times
OnePlus 7T$154 (part only, no labor)$317 - 9 days
Samsung Galaxy S10+$269$9910 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Samsung Galaxy S10$249$9910 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Samsung Galaxy S10e$199$9910 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), walk-ins in authorized repair centers
 
 
That's just a twenty bucks more than the regular "rigid" OLED display of the Note 10+, for instance, so we can call it cheap, as far as foldable phones go. Here's the full support scheme for Verizon's new Razr darling:

In the U.S., Motorola will offer 24/7 chat support, 14hr/day agent direct access with device analytics. In the event that device or display failures occur, all razr customers are offered 24-hour turnaround and free advanced exchange support with free next day freight under Motorola’s standard warranty. For display defects incurred during normal use we are offering to repair or replace devices free of charge through our standard warranty policy. For all other service required for circumstances that fall outside of the warranty or promotional terms consumers can have displays replaced for $299.00. Outside of the U.S., service plans will be announced when razr is announced locally.

josephnero
josephnero

Posts: 787; Member since: Nov 16, 2011

That iphone backplate price is beyond ridiculous

RevolutionA
RevolutionA

Posts: 406; Member since: Sep 30, 2017

You pay for the quality obviously.

Alcyone
Alcyone

Posts: 538; Member since: May 10, 2018

If I kept to the iOS arena and had an iphone 11 and cracked the back, I'd just sell it for what it is. Take the cash, and get the supposed se2. Rumor has it that its less than the price to repair a back panel on a ln 11.

User123456789
User123456789

Posts: 1094; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

So, an expensive flexible oled screen has lower repair price than Iphone screen.

mel0524
mel0524

Posts: 84; Member since: Mar 02, 2017

Razr model are always flip phone. To fully use this phone you have to always open and close ( watching, read/write, texting, call ( using ear speaker ) for sure it has a hindge latch ( that separate the middle to able to flip ) and this will not last like the older razr that break easily. And once u drop it while is open ( is not full flat screen) then most likely will crack. For $1,5XX price tag! Not worth it for me! Unless you are very rich and want to show off this phone to your friends lol

