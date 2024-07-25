Fitbit's latest OS upgrade delivers these new features

Fitbit Charge 6 | Image credit – PhoneArena

Video credit – Google



Running

Walking

Biking

Elliptical

Rowing

Spinning

The



To get the latest software on your Fitbit, start by checking that your Fitbit app is up to date on your smartphone. Then follow these steps: The Fitbit Charge 6 is getting in on the action too. Just like the Inspire 3, it now automatically detects running, walking, biking, elliptical, rowing, and spinning. Plus, it’s been given a boost with Google's GPS enhancements, too, so you can expect better accuracy when it’s paired with your smartphone.To get the latest software on your Fitbit, start by checking that your Fitbit app is up to date on your smartphone. Then follow these steps:

Open the app Tap the devices icon in the upper left corner If the update is available for you (Google rolls it out in stages), you'll spot a pink download button Hit that button and follow the instructions on your screen.

If you don’t see the button right away, don’t worry; it’ll pop up soon enough. If you don’t see the button right away, don’t worry; it’ll pop up soon enough.

Since Since Google acquired Fitbit in 2021 , it has been rolling out a bunch of handy non-fitness apps through firmware updates, like Google Maps and Google Wallet. It would be great to see Google Assistant join the lineup someday, as that would enhance the user experience and make Fitbit devices even more competitive.

Meanwhile, the entry-level fitness tracker Fitbit Inspire 3 has leveled up, too, now supporting 20 extra workout types that were once reserved for the fancier models. Just like its more expensive counterparts, it can auto-detect: