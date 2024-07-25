Fitbit's latest OS upgrade delivers these new features
Fitbit Charge 6 | Image credit – PhoneArena
Fitbit, the fitness-focused brand under Google’s wing, is known for its range of trackers and smartwatches that help you keep tabs on your health and fitness. With a variety of devices in its lineup, Fitbit is now rolling out some exciting updates across several of them.
Fitbit is rolling out software upgrades for the Sense 2, Versa 4, Charge 6, and Inspire 3
Fitbit is rolling out updates for its users, adding new features to boost fitness tracking. The company’s smartwatches are also getting some thoughtful tweaks and enhancements.
One standout update is the improved heart rate tracking accuracy across all current Fitbit models. Google credits these improvements to advancements in machine learning, which should also lead to more precise calculations for other fitness metrics like calories burned and Active Zone Minutes.
Moreover, the latest firmware update brings YouTube Music to the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4. Now, you can browse, select, and play your favorite tunes straight from your wrist. Just keep in mind, though, you'll need a YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscription to make the most of it.
The two smartwatches also get a boost with new Magnification and Zoom features, letting you tweak text size for easier reading. Plus, the update enhances GPS accuracy by allowing the watches to seamlessly switch between their built-in antenna and the one of a paired device.
But that is not all, as the Sense 2 and Versa 4 now automatically recognize even more workouts, like elliptical, rowing, and spinning, without you having to manually select them. That’s on top of running, walking, and biking.
Video credit – Google
- Running
- Walking
- Biking
- Elliptical
- Rowing
- Spinning
The Fitbit Charge 6 is getting in on the action too. Just like the Inspire 3, it now automatically detects running, walking, biking, elliptical, rowing, and spinning. Plus, it’s been given a boost with Google's GPS enhancements, too, so you can expect better accuracy when it’s paired with your smartphone.
To get the latest software on your Fitbit, start by checking that your Fitbit app is up to date on your smartphone. Then follow these steps:
- Open the app
- Tap the devices icon in the upper left corner
- If the update is available for you (Google rolls it out in stages), you'll spot a pink download button
- Hit that button and follow the instructions on your screen.
If you don’t see the button right away, don’t worry; it’ll pop up soon enough.
Since Google acquired Fitbit in 2021, it has been rolling out a bunch of handy non-fitness apps through firmware updates, like Google Maps and Google Wallet. It would be great to see Google Assistant join the lineup someday, as that would enhance the user experience and make Fitbit devices even more competitive.
