The best kids smartwatch just got better with an outstanding new Fitbit Ace LTE discount

If you feel like Christmas shopping for your children has become more and more challenging in recent years due to the growth and diversification of several different segments of the larger tech industry, Google's Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch is here this holiday season to save you a world of trouble and a lot of money at Woot right now.

Yes, the search giant's six month-old cellular-capable wearable for kids is today much cheaper than usual, as well as significantly more affordable than just a few weeks ago and a few weeks before that. If you hurry, you can pay as little as $129.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit in a "Mild" colorway with a full 1-year Google warranty included.

Fitbit Ace LTE

Kids Smartwatch with Standalone Cellular Connectivity, GPS Location, Calling and Messaging Capabilities, Activity-Based Games (Ace Pass Data Plan Required), 16+ Hours of Battery Life, Fast Charging Support, Color OLED Display with 333 ppi Density and Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, Mild Color, New, 1-Year Google Warranty Included
$100 off (43%)
$129 99
$229 95
Buy at Woot

That's down from the not-very-extravagant $229.95 list price of the Fitbit Ace LTE, which Woot previously reduced to $169.99 and $149.99 for a limited time. This time around, you have seven days (at least in theory) to take advantage of the e-tailer's exceptional (and exceptionally early) holiday offer on quite possibly the best smartwatch you can get for a child of anywhere between 7 and 14 years old.

Keep in mind that your 130 bucks will unfortunately not be enough to cover for a Fitbit Ace Pass LTE data plan, which you'll need to actually give your kid access to the product's calling, messaging, and location sharing features, as well as Fitbit Arcade games and even software updates.

That will set you back an additional $9.99 a month or $119 a year wherever you decide to purchase the Fitbit Ace LTE device from, which arguably still doesn't make this an excessive overall expense... if you're quick to claim Woot's potentially unbeatable pre-Black Friday deal.

Alternatively, of course, you could always go directly to Woot parent company Amazon and opt for a "Mild" or "Spicy" Ace LTE unit at the time of this writing for $50 under its regular price of $229.95. That's obviously not what I personally recommend at the moment, but it might become your best money-saving option very soon. Probably, much sooner than next Wednesday, when Woot's latest promotion is technically set to expire.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

