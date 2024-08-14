Google has no plans to release another Fitbit smartwatch anytime soon





Fitbit, of course, was acquired by the search giant before the Sense 2 and Versa 4 were unveiled, so for the first Fitbit, of course, was acquired by the search giant before the Sense 2 and Versa 4 were unveiled, so for the first Pixel Watch edition, it almost felt like Google kept those Fitbit-branded devices around as a backup plan of sorts. But now a top executive in Mountain View is telling Engadget that "Pixel Watches are our next iteration of smartwatch for Fitbit" and the "Pixel Watch is our smartwatch part of the portfolio."

Pixel Watch 3 (41mm): pre-order at Amazon The Pixel Watch 3 is here! You can now pre-order the smaller-sized model with a 41mm case at Amazon. With its stylish design and multiple features, it's by far the most advanced Google wearable. Pre-order at Amazon Pixel Watch 3 (45mm): pre-order at Amazon If you're looking for a larger screen and some additional features, consider pre-ordering the Pixel Watch 3. This one has a larger 45mm case and a 1.45-inch screen. Pre-order yours at Amazon. Pre-order at Amazon





That doesn't leave a lot of room for interpretation or doubt, and although the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 are still available from both Google and other major retailers around the world, the two products could well be discontinued before long. More importantly, no direct sequels are planned at the moment, and while Big G seems intent to remove the Fitbit name from the smartwatch market for good, we wouldn't go so far as to call this a permanent retirement just yet.









That's right, the Fitbit app and Fitbit Premium services remain very much alive and well, and the same goes for Fitbit trackers like the Inspire 3, Ace 3, Luxe, and Charge 6. Interestingly, Google says the "Inspire line" is making the company especially proud, which could be taken as a hint that an Inspire 4 wearable is on the horizon.





It's unclear where the kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE fits in Big G's vision right now, but although that's technically a smartwatch, its very young age suggests its manufacturer will not give up on that particular device anytime soon.