Google has no plans to release another Fitbit smartwatch anytime soon

If yesterday's Pixel Watch 3 announcement made you crave... a sequel to the 2022-released Fitbit Sense 2, we have some bad news for you today. Just as many of you may have started to suspect around a year ago, Google is not currently working on a Fitbit Sense 3, Versa 5, or anything else of that sort that could cannibalize the sales or dilute the brand of the Pixel Watch family from the inside.

Fitbit, of course, was acquired by the search giant before the Sense 2 and Versa 4 were unveiled, so for the first Pixel Watch edition, it almost felt like Google kept those Fitbit-branded devices around as a backup plan of sorts. But now a top executive in Mountain View is telling Engadget that "Pixel Watches are our next iteration of smartwatch for Fitbit" and the "Pixel Watch is our smartwatch part of the portfolio."

That doesn't leave a lot of room for interpretation or doubt, and although the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 are still available from both Google and other major retailers around the world, the two products could well be discontinued before long. More importantly, no direct sequels are planned at the moment, and while Big G seems intent to remove the Fitbit name from the smartwatch market for good, we wouldn't go so far as to call this a permanent retirement just yet.

After all, this is a company that experimented with in-house tablets back in 2018, paused all its efforts in the field for several years, and then returned with a new name and OS last year. Besides, the Fitbit brand is obviously not going anywhere in the short or long run, which gives Google the flexibility to change its mind at practically any time.

That's right, the Fitbit app and Fitbit Premium services remain very much alive and well, and the same goes for Fitbit trackers like the Inspire 3, Ace 3, Luxe, and Charge 6. Interestingly, Google says the "Inspire line" is making the company especially proud, which could be taken as a hint that an Inspire 4 wearable is on the horizon.

It's unclear where the kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE fits in Big G's vision right now, but although that's technically a smartwatch, its very young age suggests its manufacturer will not give up on that particular device anytime soon.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist

