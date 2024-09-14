Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Fitbit brings one Premium feature to all owners of its smartwatches and trackers

Fitbit Charge 6
Fitbit Charge 6 | Image credit: PhoneArena
Fitbit has quietly rolled out a feature that was previously only available to Premium users to everyone using its smartwatches and fitness trackers. The new feature, Readiness Score, is only compatible with a number of Google and Fitbit wearables, but the important thing is that you no longer have to pay for it.

But what exactly is the so-called “Daily Readiness Score”? As Fitbit explains, Daily Readiness Score has been specifically designed to help users better interpret their activity levels, sleep patterns and heart rate variability.

This feature is using the user’s Fitbit data to offer advice as to whether or not someone is ready to work out or they should recover. Daily Readiness Score becomes more accurate the more data it has at its disposal.

If you’ve already received the update and can start using Daily Readiness Score, you should know that a high score means that you’re ready for a high-intensity workout, whereas a low score means that you should prioritize recovery.

  • Low readiness: 29 or lower
  • Moderate readiness: 30-64
  • High readiness: 65 or above

Daily Readiness Score | Image credit: Fitbit

Although Fitbit is bringing Daily Readiness Score to all its users, the feature is not compatible with all smartwatches and fitness trackers. That said, here is the full list of Fitbit products that work with Daily Readiness Score:


Fitbit users who don’t pay for Premium and can’t see the Daily Readiness Score feature should check the Fitbit app for a new update. As per 9to5google’s report, the new feature should be delivered with Fitbit app version 4.23, which is rolling out to both Android and iOS devices.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

