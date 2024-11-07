The high-end Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch plunges into low-cost territory with early Black Friday deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
You know what's one of the best smartwatches you can buy this holiday season? That's right, the Fitbit Sense 2. Yes, the one from 2022 that Google recently confirmed would never get a sequel, but that still gets the occasional software update to (more or less) keep up with the Pixel Watch 3's functionality.
The number one reason why the Sense 2 is a pretty good choice more than two years after its commercial debut is probably the price at which the device is currently sold by Amazon. That's marked down by 70 bucks from the $249.95 typically charged by most major US retailers, and no, I'm personally not aware of any past opportunity to save more than that on this undeniably feature-packed and reasonably stylish timepiece.
I do know that Amazon has offered the Fitbit Sense 2 at this exact same discount a few months ago for a limited time, but now you can get that deal even if you're not a Prime member. You don't have to jump through any other hoops either to spend $70 less than usual for your favorite of three different color options, and although you obviously can never be sure about these types of things, this early holiday promotion is unlikely to be eclipsed come Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 in a few weeks.
That's because you're simply looking at too good of a product to drop lower in price, with its 6+ day battery life rating, for instance, being virtually unbeatable in the current sub-$200 category. This is naturally a full-blown smartwatch with a significantly more premium design and a larger and sharper touchscreen than the Fitbit Charge 6 tracker, as well as more features and capabilities than the Versa 4 timepiece.
Those include potentially life-saving ECG technology and all-day body response tracking for more accurate stress monitoring, which make this a pretty mind-blowing value proposition when you also consider the 24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen sensor, standalone GPS connectivity, sleep tracking, and up to 50-meter water resistance.
Recommended Stories
Compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets, the Sense 2 also comes with a six-month Fitbit Premium membership included in its standard (and its discounted) price, allowing you to gain even more insight into the way your body responds to your daily exercise and how you can improve your health and wellness without unnecessarily exhausting yourself.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
07 Nov, 2024The high-end Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch plunges into low-cost territory with early Black Friday deal Outstanding new deal makes the Fitbit Versa 4 cheap enough for bargain hunters to ignore its age
24 Oct, 2024Google's first-of-a-kind Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch for kids is on sale at a first-of-a-kind discount
26 Sep, 2024Google's unparalleled Fitbit Ace LTE watch is now on sale at an unbeatable discount
13 Mar, 2024The best kid-friendly Fitbit is on sale at its best price ever at both Amazon and Best Buy
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: