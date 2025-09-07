Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

As Exynos returns to Galaxy S26, Samsung gives more regions Snapdragon for an older flagship

Samsung has made a surprising decision, bringing Snapdragon variants of an older phone to Exynos regions, even as it preps the Exynos 2600 for the Galaxy S26.

Samsung Processors Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S24 standing upright
Samsung is making a somewhat unexpected move for a previous flagship lineup: the Galaxy S24 series. Apparently, the company has decided that it will bring Exynos versions of the S24 to regions that, prior to now, only had access to Exynos variants.

This report (translated source) is especially puzzling because Samsung has just now been able to get its in-house Exynos 2600 processor ready for the upcoming Galaxy S26 phones. The entire Galaxy S25 lineup had to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, as the Exynos 2500 wasn’t perfected before launch.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus were sold as Exynos and Snapdragon variants in different regions, as is tradition for Samsung. While the Galaxy S24 phones were discontinued this year, some of the regions that got the Exynos variants will now be shipped the Snapdragon versions instead.

Does this make you more likely to consider a Galaxy S24?

Vote View Result


This doesn’t mean that Samsung is still manufacturing new S24 units, though. What’s likely happening is that leftover inventory — or stock that was being replenished one last time — is being shipped to regions that it wasn’t originally intended for.

It’s possible, as mentioned in the report above, that the processor used in these phones got much cheaper to acquire, leading to Samsung making this decision. However, there is also the possibility that Samsung did not want to keep manufacturing the Exynos 2400 when it made this change, especially considering the company’s struggling foundry business.



If the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra had also shipped with an Exynos chip before, I would’ve told you to go buy the Snapdragon version now, and skip the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign is…not great, and the S24 Ultra is the last Galaxy flagship with the iconic boxy design. But the S24 Ultra shipped with a Snapdragon processor all over the world, so Samsung’s decision only really benefits you if you’re on a bit of a tight budget.

The Galaxy S24 phones were the first Samsung phones that were promised seven years of support. Getting one now, with a Snapdragon chipset inside, means that you’ll have an excellent, affordable phone that will last you till 2031.

