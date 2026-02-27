Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Motorola may have a surprising new smartphone coming very soon

There could be more than just an Edge 70 Fusion coming next week.

A render of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion in Pantone Blue Surf color.
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion looks good in the Pantone Blue Surf color | Image by Motorola
The current storm of smartphone premieres is an uncommon one. For the first time, most companies opted to share extensive teasers and details about their devices ahead of the formal premieres. Motorola took that trend even further by essentially confirming all the rumors about the Edge 70 Fusion, which is expected to launch on March 2. However, the company hasn’t mentioned a whole other device that has just leaked.

Motorola is preparing to launch the Edge 70 Fusion Plus


Motorola’s upcoming mid-range phone, Edge 70 Fusion, may get a Plus version with some improvements over the base model. The device may launch in four colors, according to leaked renders shared by YTECHB. Those will be:

  • Pantone Blue Surf
  • Orient Blue
  • Sporting Green
  • Silhouette

Just like the base model, the Plus will come in designs with a “nylon and linen-inspired” back panel and a 6.78-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and IP68 and IP69 certified dust and water resistance. However, the Plus model will feature a 1.5K quad curved AMOLED screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate instead of a flat panel.

Getting a better camera



The most significant difference between the two models will be the cameras. The Edge 70 Fusion Plus may feature the same 50MP main camera, but the selfie and ultra-wide cameras will be upgraded from 32MP to 50MP and 13MP to 50MP, respectively.

The new leak doesn’t specify whether the rest of the specs will be shared among the two models. The Edge 70 Fusion will feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, and it will come in 8GB and 12GB RAM versions with 128GB or 256GB storage. The device will pack an impressive 7,000 mAh battery and up to 68W fast charging.

Considering the onslaught of mid-range premieres, the Edge 70 Fusion series will be up against stiff competition. Google recently announced the Pixel 10a, Apple’s iPhone 17e and Nothing’s Phone (4a) are expected to launch next week, and Samsung should announce the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 later in March.

Not into the curve


Adding better cameras is a smart move from Motorola, but I’m not a fan of curved displays. They are uncomfortable to use, and the visual appeal wore off long ago, making the Edge 70 Fusion Plus renders look outdated to me.

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
