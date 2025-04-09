Members-only articles read this month:/
If you’re waiting for Apple to save foldables next year, you might have another thing coming
Did you know that Apple was the second most preferred foldable brand in the US back in 2023? While the Cupertino-based tech giant is rarely willing to settle for second place, especially in its domestic smartphone market, the surprising results of that Counterpoint Research survey were pretty much the highest possible form of flattery for the iPhone makers.
That's obviously because no foldable iPhone was available anywhere in the world two years ago, and multiple recent reports suggest we may have to wait at least another year until Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold line gets its first-ever iOS-powered rival. So why am I talking about a random April 2023 survey in April 2025? Because in a way, I feel like that somewhat confusing two-year-old data is just as relevant today. Allow me to explain.
We don't need another hero
... or if we do, Apple ain't it. Look, I understand that the foldable market is in trouble, as so many sales reports and predictions have shown over the last year or so. During the final three months of 2024, for instance, a whopping 24 percent fewer units were apparently shipped around the globe compared to Q4 2023.
Worse still, the once-thriving market segment is likely to contract for the first time in history in 2025 after already disappointing with its teeny-tiny growth last year. But although it's easy to blame these woes on Apple's absence from the Huawei-dominated landscape and expect everything to be rosy again when the company's rookie foldable iPhone effort becomes a thing, I'm not sure if that will prove to be the case. In fact, I'm almost certain that's not going to happen next year.
The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) and Razr (2024) are just two of the very nice foldables you should consider before expecting an unlikely miracle from Apple. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
With everything that's going on in the world right now and Apple being notoriously cautious about expanding its product portfolios outside its comfort zone, I'm personally not convinced that the "iPhone Fold" will become a commercial reality in 2026 to begin with. Clearly, there are more pressing matters to attend to, like keeping "conventional" iPhone prices in check, finding ways to differentiate the iPhone 17 Air from the competition, and improving the iPhone 18 family without overcharging you.
But I'm here to tell you that that's perfectly alright, because we already have plenty of "heroes" and potential saviors selling plenty of solid foldable devices Apple is unlikely to rival in terms of value for your money anytime soon anyway. What the foldable market truly needs is more focus on innovation from Samsung, better worldwide distribution for Huawei, better advertising for Motorola's gorgeous Razr powerhouses, and lower prices from everyone.
Will any of that knock Apple from the top preferred foldable brand position of so many people in the US (and, likely, many other countries like the US)? Maybe not, but it could definitely convince a not-small number of Android loyalists to give foldables from the three aforementioned brands (and Google, and Oppo, and Vivo) a chance at last.
We don't want what Apple is working on
Have you ever looked at the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Pixel 9 Pro Fold and wished for something similar but even more expensive? A lot more expensive? No? Then the first-gen iPhone Fold might not be the right device for you, just as the Vision Pro was not right for many people. Or even the AirPods Max. Or the 2018 HomePod.
Recommended Stories
Let's be honest, Apple hasn't hit a home run on its first attempt at... anything in a long time, and at least for now, there aren't a lot of rational reasons to expect that to change all of a sudden with the $2,000 or up foldable iPhone.
No one knows how Apple's first foldable iPhone will look, so for now, all we can do is use our imagination and look at concept renders like this. | Image Credit -- AppleInsider
Even if said foldable iPhone were to come out in early 2026 (which is unlikely) in plentiful numbers for the entire world (also unlikely) with such sophisticated screens and ultra-advanced internals that a $2,000+ price tag would feel (partly) justified (super-duper-unlikely!), you know you'd never pay that... if you're being sincere with yourself.
That kind of purchase simply does not make sense for 99.99 percent of the world, and if the foldable market is indeed to be "saved", it needs to target a little more than just the 0.01 percent out there. Don't get me wrong, I'm as excited as the next guy to see the first foldable iPhone in action (from a distance), but it's important to be realistic and understand that Apple has a long way to go until reaching market relevance in this particular segment.
And that is if the company will not get discouraged by the inevitable lukewarm response to its first such product, as the aforementioned Vision Pro, AirPods Max, and even HomePod seem to suggest.
Things that are NOT allowed: