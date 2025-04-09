If you’re waiting for Apple to save foldables next year, you might have another thing coming





That's obviously because no foldable iPhone was available anywhere in the world two years ago, and multiple recent reports suggest That's obviously because nowas available anywhere in the world two years ago, and multiple recent reports suggest we may have to wait at least another year until Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold line gets its first-ever iOS-powered rival. So why am I talking about a random April 2023 survey in April 2025? Because in a way, I feel like that somewhat confusing two-year-old data is just as relevant today. Allow me to explain.

We don't need another hero





... or if we do, Apple ain't it. Look, I understand that the foldable market is in trouble, as so many sales reports and predictions have shown over the last year or so. During the final three months of 2024, for instance, a whopping 24 percent fewer units were apparently shipped around the globe compared to Q4 2023.





foldable iPhone Worse still, the once-thriving market segment is likely to contract for the first time in history in 2025 after already disappointing with its teeny-tiny growth last year. But although it's easy to blame these woes on Apple's absence from the Huawei-dominated landscape and expect everything to be rosy again when the company's rookieeffort becomes a thing, I'm not sure if that will prove to be the case. In fact, I'm almost certain that's not going to happen next year.









But I'm here to tell you that that's perfectly alright, because we already have plenty of "heroes" and potential saviors selling plenty of solid foldable devices Apple is unlikely to rival in terms of value for your money anytime soon anyway. What the foldable market truly needs is more focus on innovation from Samsung , better worldwide distribution for Huawei, better advertising for Motorola's gorgeous Razr powerhouses , and lower prices from everyone.





Will any of that knock Apple from the top preferred foldable brand position of so many people in the US (and, likely, many other countries like the US)? Maybe not, but it could definitely convince a not-small number of Android loyalists to give foldables from the three aforementioned brands (and Google, and Oppo, and Vivo) a chance at last.

We don't want what Apple is working on







. Let's be honest, Apple hasn't hit a home run on its first attempt at... anything in a long time, and at least for now, there aren't a lot of rational reasons to expect that to change all of a sudden with the $2,000 or up foldable iPhone









Even if said foldable iPhone were to come out in early 2026 (which is unlikely) in plentiful numbers for the entire world (also unlikely) with such sophisticated screens and ultra-advanced internals that a $2,000+ price tag would feel (partly) justified (super-duper-unlikely!), you know you'd never pay that... if you're being sincere with yourself.





That kind of purchase simply does not make sense for 99.99 percent of the world, and if the foldable market is indeed to be "saved", it needs to target a little more than just the 0.01 percent out there. Don't get me wrong, I'm as excited as the next guy to see the first foldable iPhone in action (from a distance), but it's important to be realistic and understand that Apple has a long way to go until reaching market relevance in this particular segment.





And that is if the company will not get discouraged by the inevitable lukewarm response to its first such product, as the aforementioned Vision Pro , AirPods Max, and even HomePod seem to suggest.