If Apple raises iPhone prices, it better bring real upgrades – not just excuses

iPhone 17

Why might the new tariffs impact the iPhone price when Apple is a US company?

And for those who aren't keen on the Pro models, why not bring the telephoto lens to the regular iPhone as well? I personally miss the telephoto lens from the iPhone X, which was perfect for portrait shots. With the newer models, you have to go Pro for that feature and not everyone can justify the extra cost.Overall, the past few years of iPhones have seen incremental upgrades that were in line with evolving tech, which kept prices stable – a good thing for consumers. But with the potential for a price hike now, Apple needs to bring something truly significant to the table to make the next iPhone worth the upgrade.You might be wondering why new tariffs will affect the iPhone's price when Apple is a US-based company. The answer is simple: Apple doesn't actually make its products in the US. Although Apple is headquartered in Cupertino, California, the bulk of its iPhone manufacturing and assembly takes place in countries like China, India, Taiwan, Vietnam and others.