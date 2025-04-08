Members-only articles read this month:/
If Apple raises iPhone prices, it better bring real upgrades – not just excuses
At this point, it is almost impossible to have missed the news about the new tariffs the Trump administration has put in place. Yeah, a minimum 10% tariff is now on all US imports, with a few exceptions here and there. But these new tariffs affect just about every country where Apple manufactures its products.
And if Apple does decide to raise prices, I don't want to hear that it is all because of tariffs. If the cost is going up, there better be some serious upgrades to justify it. Simply using tariffs as an excuse for a price increase isn't going to fly.
I know we are still months away from the iPhone 17 launch and a lot can change, but we already have a decent idea of what to expect from the new series. And honestly, it doesn't seem like a massive leap over the iPhone 16 series.
It is almost a given that the next-gen A19 chip will be inside the new iPhones. The iPhone 17 might finally get a meaningful camera upgrade with a new 24 MP sensor replacing the 12 MP one we have had for years. That is a solid step forward, but it's been a long time coming.
Another possible change is with the telephoto camera. Word is, the iPhone 17 might swap out the current 12 MP telephoto lens for a 48 MP periscope camera, which could bring 8K video recording to the Pro models.
And some whispers are suggesting Apple might add a vapor chamber – basically, a fancy liquid cooling system – to the Pro models. But that is about all we have for now. Yes, we are likely to see some changes on the outside and maybe a new iPhone 17 Air model to replace the Plus, but whether those qualify as upgrades is up for debate.
So, with a lack of major upgrades and higher prices on the horizon, the iPhone 17 might not get the warm reception Apple usually expects – especially if Apple continues to fall short of its promises regarding Apple Intelligence features.
I mean, the iPhone 16 still doesn't have the upgraded Siri and we are not even sure if the iPhone 17 will get it either. So yeah, if Apple doesn't find a way to keep the price of the iPhone 17 steady, I have a feeling it won't be met with the usual excitement we see for new iPhones.
If the price of the iPhone really does have to go up because of new tariffs, then Apple needs to give us a reason to make the jump – whether that is the iPhone 17 or maybe even the iPhone 18 series. We need more than just a price tag hike; we need meaningful upgrades that make the next iPhone feel worth it.
First off, a bigger battery with a longer battery life would be a great start. Right now, the iPhone 16 Pro Max performs well in our battery tests, but brands like Honor, vivo and Asus are surpassing it with their use of silicon carbon batteries, which allow for more capacity in the same size. If Apple could do the same, we'd be looking at better overall battery performance.
Along with a bigger battery, faster charging speeds would also be appreciated. For example, the Honor Magic 7 Pro can fully charge in about 30 minutes and even mid-range phones like the latest Motorola Edge 60 Fusion charge faster than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It is time Apple caught up in this area.
And, of course, if the price goes up, all those promised features, like an upgraded Siri, should finally be available. Apple can't afford to keep dragging its feet on this one.
And for those who aren't keen on the Pro models, why not bring the telephoto lens to the regular iPhone as well? I personally miss the telephoto lens from the iPhone X, which was perfect for portrait shots. With the newer models, you have to go Pro for that feature and not everyone can justify the extra cost.
You might be wondering why new tariffs will affect the iPhone's price when Apple is a US-based company. The answer is simple: Apple doesn't actually make its products in the US. Although Apple is headquartered in Cupertino, California, the bulk of its iPhone manufacturing and assembly takes place in countries like China, India, Taiwan, Vietnam and others.
iPhones are made from a variety of components sourced globally, including semiconductors, memory chips, and displays, many of which are produced outside of the United States. So, when Apple imports either the finished iPhones or their individual components into the US, they are subject to tariffs.
The tariffs are paid by the US company (in this case, Apple) when it imports the goods into the country. And then the reality is that most businesses pass these increased expenses onto customers in the form of higher prices.
Apple could, in theory, choose to absorb some or all of the tariff costs, which would result in lower profit margins for the company. But doing so long-term, especially with steep tariff increases, isn't likely to be a sustainable approach.
So, depending on how Apple handles the situation, consumers could see significant price hikes for new iPhones. Some estimates have suggested that the base iPhone could go from $799 to over $1,100, with higher-end models potentially experiencing even larger price jumps.
Now, I am not here to debate whether this move is right or wrong (though I do have my own thoughts on it); I will leave that to the experts. I am more focused on what these tariffs could mean for smartphones, specifically the iPhone. And let's be real – that likely means higher prices.
Things might already be looking rough for the upcoming iPhone 17
This how the upcoming series might look like. | Image credit – iDeviceHelp
Plus, the rumored, slimmer Air model is already expected to carry a hefty price tag, even before factoring in the new tariffs, all thanks to its unique form factor – it should be just 5.4mm thick.
This might be the iPhone 17 Air and it could be really thin. | Image credit – Majin Bu
A real upgrade might help justify it all
If the price of the iPhone really does have to go up because of new tariffs, then Apple needs to give us a reason to make the jump – whether that is the iPhone 17 or maybe even the iPhone 18 series. We need more than just a price tag hike; we need meaningful upgrades that make the next iPhone feel worth it.
First off, a bigger battery with a longer battery life would be a great start. Right now, the iPhone 16 Pro Max performs well in our battery tests, but brands like Honor, vivo and Asus are surpassing it with their use of silicon carbon batteries, which allow for more capacity in the same size. If Apple could do the same, we'd be looking at better overall battery performance.
Along with a bigger battery, faster charging speeds would also be appreciated. For example, the Honor Magic 7 Pro can fully charge in about 30 minutes and even mid-range phones like the latest Motorola Edge 60 Fusion charge faster than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It is time Apple caught up in this area.
Apple could also boost the RAM and storage options to make the higher price more justifiable. More internal storage would be great, especially since it could reduce the need for users to pay for extra cloud storage.
And, of course, if the price goes up, all those promised features, like an upgraded Siri, should finally be available. Apple can't afford to keep dragging its feet on this one.
The Galaxy is better with zoom quality than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. | Video credit – PhoneArena
Also, an upgrade in the camera department would be great. The iPhone already takes incredible photos and videos, but Apple could take things to the next level. Why not adopt the amazing telephoto lens of the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, for example? That would really boost the camera's capabilities. And yeah, as I mentioned above, rumors are suggesting upgraded telephoto, but nothing's sure yet.
And for those who aren't keen on the Pro models, why not bring the telephoto lens to the regular iPhone as well? I personally miss the telephoto lens from the iPhone X, which was perfect for portrait shots. With the newer models, you have to go Pro for that feature and not everyone can justify the extra cost.
Overall, the past few years of iPhones have seen incremental upgrades that were in line with evolving tech, which kept prices stable – a good thing for consumers. But with the potential for a price hike now, Apple needs to bring something truly significant to the table to make the next iPhone worth the upgrade.
Why might the new tariffs impact the iPhone price when Apple is a US company?
You might be wondering why new tariffs will affect the iPhone's price when Apple is a US-based company. The answer is simple: Apple doesn't actually make its products in the US. Although Apple is headquartered in Cupertino, California, the bulk of its iPhone manufacturing and assembly takes place in countries like China, India, Taiwan, Vietnam and others.
Foxconn, a multinational electronics contract manufacturer, has been Apple’s longtime partner when it comes to assembling iPhones. | Image credit – Foxconn
iPhones are made from a variety of components sourced globally, including semiconductors, memory chips, and displays, many of which are produced outside of the United States. So, when Apple imports either the finished iPhones or their individual components into the US, they are subject to tariffs.
The tariffs are paid by the US company (in this case, Apple) when it imports the goods into the country. And then the reality is that most businesses pass these increased expenses onto customers in the form of higher prices.
Apple could, in theory, choose to absorb some or all of the tariff costs, which would result in lower profit margins for the company. But doing so long-term, especially with steep tariff increases, isn't likely to be a sustainable approach.
So, depending on how Apple handles the situation, consumers could see significant price hikes for new iPhones. Some estimates have suggested that the base iPhone could go from $799 to over $1,100, with higher-end models potentially experiencing even larger price jumps.
