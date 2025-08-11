Don't buy a Google Pixel phone until you hear from me

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

When I say that it's verboten to buy a Google Pixel phone right now, I really mean it. Yes, including those among us who have money to burn: don't go waste it on a Pixel phone – at least not yet.

You might think that's some kind of funny intro to a funny little article that makes bold statements only to go back on them later.

Nothing could be further from the truth, so let me say that again – you shall not buy Google Pixel phones… right now.

What I mean by that is there's no point of spending money on a Pixel 9 phone today or tomorrow, since the Pixel 10 is just around the corner. I'm not saying that you should buy the Pixel 10 right away, either.

Bear with me, people.

I feel like I'm saying lots of stuff without saying anything today.

When will it be OK to buy Pixel phones again?


You'll have to wait until the big Google event at which the Pixel 10 family will be unveiled:

  • August 20, 2025

Then, and only then, one will be able to make a fully informed decision. Sure, there's an ocean of information in the likes of leaks, rumors and preliminary claims about the new Pixel 10 phones, but until Google lifts the curtain, nothing is 100% certain.

As you've probably heard, these are the expected new models:


Let's dive deeper and see who these handsets are meant for, what they bring to the table (if anything at all) and if it's worth spending big $$$ on them.

Pixel 10: camera buffs will love AND hate this one



The Pixel 10 is the baseline model, the "vanilla" one – but a flagship nonetheless, coming in its most accessible package. The device is expected to feature a 6.3-inch Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2424 x 1080 pixels, maintaining the smooth and vibrant visuals of its predecessor.

Powered by the Google Tensor G5 processor, it should come with 12 GB of RAM and storage options starting at 128 GB. The triple rear camera setup – 48MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, and 10.8MP telephoto – will allegedly support 20x zoom and 4K video recording. Battery life is estimated at over 24 hours, with support for the new Pixelsnap wireless charging system.

Key specs:

  • 6.3-inch Actua display, 120Hz
  • Google Tensor G5 chip, 12 GB RAM
  • 48MP + 13MP + 10.8MP triple camera, 20x zoom
  • 24+ hour battery, Pixelsnap wireless charging

Rumors suggest the Pixel 10 will gain a telephoto camera, likely the 11MP Samsung 3J1 used in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, this upgrade could come with trade-offs, as leaks point to a smaller main sensor and a 13MP Sony IMX712 ultra-wide sensor, both previously found in the midrange Pixel 9a.

While early reports hinted at gimbal-level image stabilization, recent claims indicate this may be reserved for the Pro model. The Pixel 10 is also expected to improve macro photography by combining telephoto and ultra-wide lenses for sharper, more detailed close-ups with natural background blur.

Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL: things are getting serious



The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to bring Google's most advanced hardware to date, designed for users seeking high-end performance and photography. The Pro model is to retain a 6.3-inch Super Actua display, while the XL could expand to 6.8 inches. Both share the Google Tensor G5 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and storage options likely reaching 512 GB or beyond. The camera system is a significant highlight: a 50MP primary sensor, two 48MP supporting snappers, and an impressive 100x zoom capability, alongside 8K video recording. The 42MP front-facing camera also supports autofocus for professional-quality selfies.

Key specs:

  • 6.3-inch / 6.8-inch Super Actua displays
  • Google Tensor G5, 16 GB RAM
  • 50MP + 48MP + 48MP triple camera, 100x zoom
  • 8K video, Pixelsnap wireless charging

Colors for the Pro series should include Obsidian, Porcelain, Jade, and Moonstone, providing a mix of understated and vibrant choices. While much of the core hardware mirrors last year's Pixel 9 Pro lineup, the enhanced zoom technology and new charging solution could make these models stand out.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: for the Google multitaskers and media consumers



The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is Google's upcoming foldable, targeting users who want flexibility without sacrificing performance. It's claimed to feature an 8-inch Super Actua Flex primary display and a 6.4-inch Actua secondary screen for a seamless multitasking experience. Powered by the same Tensor G5 chip as the rest of the Pixel 10 family, the book style handset could offer 16 GB of RAM and storage options up to 1 TB. The triple rear camera system, with an expected 20x zoom, mirrors the imaging capabilities of Google's high-end non-foldable models.

Key specs:

  • 8-inch Super Actua Flex display, 6.4-inch secondary screen
  • Google Tensor G5, 16 GB RAM
  • Advanced triple camera, 20x zoom
  • 24+ hour battery, up to 1 TB storage

Battery life is projected to exceed 24 hours, supported by what is believed to be a ~5,000mAh cell – an upgrade aimed at addressing previous endurance concerns. Pixelsnap wireless charging is also expected, marking a consistent feature across the Pixel 10 range. With a likely October release, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will directly compete with devices like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, offering a compelling alternative for those ready to invest in premium foldable technology.

And if I really want the Pixel 9 or Pixel 10 – now what?!


Waiting for the Pixel 10's release could be the smarter move. The Pixel 9 - if that's what you need – will almost certainly drop in price once the new model hits shelves, giving you a solid deal on last year’s flagship.

At the same time, the Pixel 10 could see big discounts by Black Friday, making it a tempting option at a lower cost. Either way, a little patience could mean more phone for less money.

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
