Dish hopes a judge will let it skip its tower payments – the question is, what if it's wrong?
Dish says it no longer has to pay (now that it doesn't need the spectrum anymore).
Can Dish legally walk away from paying for tower leases to American Towers, now that it sold off the spectrum it was going to use? That's a tough question to answer, and matters have reached a federal court (in Denver).
As expected, American Towers sues Dish Wireless.
American Towers is one of the largest companies that owns and operates cell towers in the United States. It makes money by leasing space on those towers to wireless carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Dish Wireless. The carriers use the towers to mount antennas and other equipment that transmit wireless signals to customers.
In its complaint, American Towers accuses Dish of attempting to walk away from "clear and undisputed contractual obligations" by citing its reduced need for tower space following the spectrum sale. The company claims that the transaction with AT&T and SpaceX has no bearing on Dish's legal duty to continue paying for leased tower capacity.
The lawsuit, filed last week in federal court in Denver, describes a growing dispute between the tower operator and the satellite and wireless group over unpaid lease obligations. American Towers did not specify how much money is in dispute. However, Chief Executive Officer Steven Vondran told investors that Dish accounts for about 4% of the company's property revenue in the US and Canada.
The report states that American Towers earned $5.25 billion from those regions last year, which suggests that Dish paid more than $200 million for tower access in 2024.
At the end of the day, it's a classic high-stakes standoff between a tower giant and a telecom under pressure. Dish says it's out because the rules changed; American Towers says a deal's a deal. Now it's up to the court to decide who's bluffing and who's bound by the contract.
As expected, American Towers sues Dish Wireless.
Both sides' arguments
EchoStar Chairman Charles Ergen. | Image credit – Dish Network
American Towers is one of the largest companies that owns and operates cell towers in the United States. It makes money by leasing space on those towers to wireless carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Dish Wireless. The carriers use the towers to mount antennas and other equipment that transmit wireless signals to customers.
So, when the recent $40 billion spectrum sale occurred, Dish decided to stop paying for space on American Towers' cell infrastructure. Dish, which is controlled by billionaire Charlie Ergen, argues that it no longer has to maintain those leases because its parent company, EchoStar, was compelled to sell off key wireless spectrum holdings to AT&T and SpaceX.
Dish maintains that the forced sale has rendered the agreement meaningless. In letters submitted as part of the lawsuit, the company said the spectrum sale "completely destroyed the value of the agreement" and left Dish unable to fulfill its side of the deal.
Millions of dollars at stake
The lawsuit, filed last week in federal court in Denver, describes a growing dispute between the tower operator and the satellite and wireless group over unpaid lease obligations. American Towers did not specify how much money is in dispute. However, Chief Executive Officer Steven Vondran told investors that Dish accounts for about 4% of the company's property revenue in the US and Canada.
Recommended Stories
A classic standoff
At the end of the day, it's a classic high-stakes standoff between a tower giant and a telecom under pressure. Dish says it's out because the rules changed; American Towers says a deal's a deal. Now it's up to the court to decide who's bluffing and who's bound by the contract.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: