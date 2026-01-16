Could the OpenAI-Jony Ive device be made in the US? Recent moves point that way
Search for domestic manufacturing partners suggests screenless AI device might be moving beyond the design phase.
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OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is looking to tighten up its US-based AI supply chain by pushing for more domestic manufacturing. What makes this especially interesting is that it could mean OpenAI’s first AI-powered hardware might end up being made in the US.
Last year, OpenAI teamed up with Jony Ive, Apple’s iconic former designer, to work on its first consumer AI device. Details are still pretty scarce, but what we do know is that it is expected to be a screenless gadget, slightly bigger than the Humane AI Pin, and powered by ChatGPT, of course.
The company has launched a new Request for Proposals (RFP) focused entirely on US manufacturing across major parts of the AI supply chain. This includes data center components, robotics, and consumer electronics.
And since OpenAI doesn’t currently sell any consumer electronics, it’s hard not to connect the dots here. Its only real hardware project aimed at everyday users is the device being designed with Jony Ive and his team at LoveFrom/io. So, this RFP feels like the official step toward figuring out who will actually manufacture that product.
So while OpenAI frames this move as part of a broader push to rebuild US industrial strength, it also looks a lot like a behind-the-scenes call for companies capable of producing its first hardware at scale. In other words, the project finally seems to be moving past the quiet design phase and into the very real question of how to build it in the real world.
By showing strong future demand for US-made components, OpenAI is effectively arguing for faster energy approvals, manufacturing incentives, and government support to help compete with massive production hubs like Shenzhen.
Earlier this week, Apple picked Google as its main AI partner going forward. At first, it looked like OpenAI was the one losing out. But later reports suggested that wasn’t exactly the case. Apparently, OpenAI chose not to be Apple’s primary AI partner in the first place.
The reason? The upcoming device it’s building with Jony Ive.
OpenAI doesn’t want to stay in the background powering someone else’s products. Instead, it’s aiming to compete directly with the biggest tech companies by building its own AI hardware. And if that hardware ends up being made in the US, that could turn into a major advantage for the company in the long run.
OpenAI’s first consumer hardware is quietly moving closer to reality
Last year, OpenAI teamed up with Jony Ive, Apple’s iconic former designer, to work on its first consumer AI device. Details are still pretty scarce, but what we do know is that it is expected to be a screenless gadget, slightly bigger than the Humane AI Pin, and powered by ChatGPT, of course.
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Now, OpenAI has shared more about its broader plans to strengthen domestic AI manufacturing and speed up investment in US-based production. And hidden in all that strategy talk is a pretty telling clue.
The company has launched a new Request for Proposals (RFP) focused entirely on US manufacturing across major parts of the AI supply chain. This includes data center components, robotics, and consumer electronics.
What really stands out is that OpenAI is actively looking for partners that can build, or are ready to build, key hardware components in the US, including modules, tooling, equipment, and even final assembly for consumer devices.
And since OpenAI doesn’t currently sell any consumer electronics, it’s hard not to connect the dots here. Its only real hardware project aimed at everyday users is the device being designed with Jony Ive and his team at LoveFrom/io. So, this RFP feels like the official step toward figuring out who will actually manufacture that product.
So while OpenAI frames this move as part of a broader push to rebuild US industrial strength, it also looks a lot like a behind-the-scenes call for companies capable of producing its first hardware at scale. In other words, the project finally seems to be moving past the quiet design phase and into the very real question of how to build it in the real world.
Why US-based manufacturing matters for OpenAI’s bigger strategy
This concept image gives an early idea of what the Jony Ive and OpenAI AI device could end up looking like. | Image credit – @BenGeskin (X)
By focusing on US-based partners for consumer electronics, OpenAI is lining up with broader industrial goals in the US, likely trying to avoid supply chain risks and tariffs tied to overseas manufacturing. Plus, let's not forget this latest push sends a clear signal to the US government as well.
OpenAI is already involved in building some of the largest AI supercomputers ever, including the Stargate project alongside SoftBank, Oracle, and Microsoft.
By showing strong future demand for US-made components, OpenAI is effectively arguing for faster energy approvals, manufacturing incentives, and government support to help compete with massive production hubs like Shenzhen.
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OpenAI is betting on its own hardware instead of powering Apple
Earlier this week, Apple picked Google as its main AI partner going forward. At first, it looked like OpenAI was the one losing out. But later reports suggested that wasn’t exactly the case. Apparently, OpenAI chose not to be Apple’s primary AI partner in the first place.
The reason? The upcoming device it’s building with Jony Ive.
OpenAI doesn’t want to stay in the background powering someone else’s products. Instead, it’s aiming to compete directly with the biggest tech companies by building its own AI hardware. And if that hardware ends up being made in the US, that could turn into a major advantage for the company in the long run.
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