Could the OpenAI-Jony Ive device be made in the US? Recent moves point that way

OpenAI’s first consumer hardware is quietly moving closer to reality

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Why US-based manufacturing matters for OpenAI’s bigger strategy





This concept image gives an early idea of what the Jony Ive and OpenAI AI device could end up looking like. | Image credit – @BenGeskin (X)





Would ‘Made in the US’ make you more likely to buy tech? Yes, definitely. 18.18% A little. 9.09% Not really. 27.27% I don’t care. 45.45% Vote 11 Votes

OpenAI is betting on its own hardware instead of powering Apple

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