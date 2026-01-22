Some iPhone users are arriving late to work, and this is why

Bug keeps iPhone users from hearing the alarm they set





You can easily determine whether this alarm bug is affecting you by opening the Clock app on your iPhone and going through each alarm on the list. Make sure each one has a ringtone chosen as the sound to be played when the alarm goes off. Specifically, make sure that none of the alarms are set on "None" when it comes to Sound. The last thing you want to see is that the Sound setting on one or more of your alarms has been mysteriously turned on.





Set alarms are considered so vital for iPhone users that even if your handset is in silent mode, you should hear the alarm sound at the appropriate time. A simple way to test the alarm clock on your iPhone is to set an alarm to go off in a minute or two and listen to see whether the sound you selected goes off on time.









There are other settings that could cause an alarm to ring so quietly that you are not awoken when it goes off. If you go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics there is a volume slider under the Ringtone and Alerts heading. Make sure that you have it set at the loudest setting, which is all the way to the right. Keep in mind that if you have the toggle directly under the volume slider, "Change with Buttons" enabled, the slider will move when you touch the physical volume buttons on the iPhone. To prevent this unfortunate error from happening, make sure that the "Change with Buttons" setting is disabled.

If you are missing your alarms, make sure you have this Face ID feature set correctly





Also make sure that you don't have a Sleep alarm set up. This feature has a separate volume slider under the schedule wheel when the Alarm toggle is enabled. Above the slider is the Sounds & Haptics box allowing you to set the sound and volume for this feature.



Lastly, you could go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Attention and disable the toggle for Attention-Aware Features. With this setting enabled, if a face is looking at the display when an alarm goes off, the volume of the alarm is diminished. So, make sure you have this setting disabled as well.