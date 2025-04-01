Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

The world-class Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are now on sale at their lowest price of 2025

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones in White Smoke color
Unveiled just a little over six months ago with a pretty much unrivaled set of features, the over-ear Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones received a surprisingly hefty discount surprisingly quickly after making their US commercial debut at a recommended price of $429.

Unsurprisingly, that $130 markdown didn't last long and it also didn't return after the end of the holiday season, but the next best deal is currently available at both Amazon and Best Buy. That's right, you can now save $100 on your choice of several different colorways without jumping through hoops, meeting any special requirements, or waiting for the two retailers to kick off an event similar to the recently concluded Big Spring Sale.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra

$100 off (23%)
Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with World-Class Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, CustomTune Technology for Personalized Sound, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (18 Hours in Immersion Mode), Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity, Soft Ear Cushions for All-Day Comfort, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Ultra

$329
$429
$100 off (23%)
Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with World-Class Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, CustomTune Technology for Personalized Sound, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (18 Hours in Immersion Mode), Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity, Soft Ear Cushions for All-Day Comfort, Multiple Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

This $100 discount beats all promotions previously available in 2025, and at their newly reduced price, these bad boys are likely to be considered the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones by even more prospective buyers than usual. That's especially true if you look at the similarly impressive Sony WH-1000XM5, which recently dropped to a hard-to-beat price point of their own before jumping back up to around $400.

As their sheer size suggests from a first glance, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones positively shine in terms of overall audio power and quality, as well as active noise cancellation and battery life. As the name also makes abundantly clear, this product is about "luxurious comfort" too, promising to "hug your ears" in style during your lengthiest music listening sessions (of up to 24 hours between charges).

Speaking of charging, it has to be stressed that you only need to plug these state-of-the-art cans in for 15 minutes to get a cool 2.5 hours of uninterrupted play time. But spatial audio technology might be the biggest selling point here, at least if you feel like you'd otherwise be willing to settle for the humbler and slightly cheaper "regular" Bose QuietComfort Headphones. 

Of course, that's something the aforementioned Sony WH-1000XM5 and Apple's costlier AirPods Max have supported for a few years now, so be sure to consider all the factors and all your options before making your final buying decision. 
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended Stories

Bose Headphones - Deals History
29 stories
01 Apr, 2025
The world-class Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are now on sale at their lowest price of 2025
06 Nov, 2024
The premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra are $100 off and an exciting pick right now
04 Nov, 2024
Hot new offer cuts 43% off the Bose QuietComfort headphones, bringing them to unprecedented price
16 Oct, 2024
The top-tier Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are selling fast after hefty discount on Amazon
02 Oct, 2024
Score the fantastic Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at much cheaper price on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis

Latest News

Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless