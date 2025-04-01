The world-class Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are now on sale at their lowest price of 2025





Unsurprisingly, that $130 markdown didn't last long and it also didn't return after the end of the holiday season, but the next best deal is currently available at both Amazon and Best Buy. That's right, you can now save $100 on your choice of several different colorways without jumping through hoops, meeting any special requirements, or waiting for the two retailers to kick off an event similar to the recently concluded Big Spring Sale

Bose QuietComfort Ultra $100 off (23%) Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with World-Class Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, CustomTune Technology for Personalized Sound, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (18 Hours in Immersion Mode), Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity, Soft Ear Cushions for All-Day Comfort, Multiple Color Options





As their sheer size suggests from a first glance, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones positively shine in terms of overall audio power and quality, as well as active noise cancellation and battery life. As the name also makes abundantly clear, this product is about "luxurious comfort" too, promising to "hug your ears" in style during your lengthiest music listening sessions (of up to 24 hours between charges).





Speaking of charging, it has to be stressed that you only need to plug these state-of-the-art cans in for 15 minutes to get a cool 2.5 hours of uninterrupted play time. But spatial audio technology might be the biggest selling point here, at least if you feel like you'd otherwise be willing to settle for the humbler and slightly cheaper "regular" Bose QuietComfort Headphones.





Of course, that's something the aforementioned Sony WH-1000XM5 and Apple's costlier AirPods Max have supported for a few years now, so be sure to consider all the factors and all your options before making your final buying decision.