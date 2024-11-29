The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are quite affordable with this Black Friday deal
Want a great 30% deal on Bose's top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra headphones? You've got it! The model is heavily discounted this Black Friday, and you can save $130 on the Diamond - 60th Anniversary Edition, bringing the price under $300.
This Amazon Black Friday headphone deal is one of the best at the moment, and if you're a Bose fan or just like your audio nice and high-end, now's your chance to pull the trigger on a pair of QuietComfort Ultras. You can find out more about the model below, but don't wait too long, as Black Friday deals come and go. Blink, and you're gonna miss it.
As a true top-of-the-line Bose audio product, the QuietComfort Ultra offer top-quality sound out of the box. Additionally, you can tailor their audio to your preferences through the EQ feature in their companion Bose Music app.
To make your listening experience even more mesmerizing, these fellas support head-tracking and Bose's Immersive audio feature, which works the same way as Apple's Spatial Audio. It makes the sound feel three-dimensional.
A downside is that these headphones don't have an official dust and water resistance rating. That's a shame given that most top-tier wireless cans have significant protection against dust and water. Still, with their awesome sound and impressive ANC, they're totally worth going for, especially at their current price on Amazon. So, don't wait! Save on a pair today!
