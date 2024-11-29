Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are quite affordable with this Black Friday deal

A woman listening to music with her pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones
Want a great 30% deal on Bose's top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra headphones? You've got it! The model is heavily discounted this Black Friday, and you can save $130 on the Diamond - 60th Anniversary Edition, bringing the price under $300.

This Amazon Black Friday headphone deal is one of the best at the moment, and if you're a Bose fan or just like your audio nice and high-end, now's your chance to pull the trigger on a pair of QuietComfort Ultras. You can find out more about the model below, but don't wait too long, as Black Friday deals come and go. Blink, and you're gonna miss it.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: Save $130 on Amazon!

Treat yourself to a pair of Bose's top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $130 off their price this Black Friday. They offer top-quality sound with head tracking and Spatial Audio. In addition, they boast top-tier ANC and are an even bigger bargain at their current price. Save while you can!
$130 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


As a true top-of-the-line Bose audio product, the QuietComfort Ultra offer top-quality sound out of the box. Additionally, you can tailor their audio to your preferences through the EQ feature in their companion Bose Music app.

To make your listening experience even more mesmerizing, these fellas support head-tracking and Bose's Immersive audio feature, which works the same way as Apple's Spatial Audio. It makes the sound feel three-dimensional.

On top of their impressive audio capabilities, they also boast top-tier ANC. Bose's active noise cancellation is among the best on the market, so naturally, the ANC here can block out all the noise, letting you enjoy your songs without any annoying interruptions. You'll also be able to do that for hours on end, as the headphones deliver up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge.

A downside is that these headphones don't have an official dust and water resistance rating. That's a shame given that most top-tier wireless cans have significant protection against dust and water. Still, with their awesome sound and impressive ANC, they're totally worth going for, especially at their current price on Amazon. So, don't wait! Save on a pair today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

