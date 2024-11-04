Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Hot new offer cuts 43% off the Bose QuietComfort headphones, bringing them to unprecedented price

We already told you that the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are on sale for $100 off their price on Amazon right now, but we're happy to report that they aren't the only top-tier headphones currently available at a massive discount.

During our hunt for unmissable offers, we stumbled upon a sweet promo on the Bose QuietComfort headphones, the successor to the incredible QuietComfort 45. The sale is on Amazon and slashes a whopping 43% off the headphones' usual price. Thanks to this price cut, you can get a pair for less than $200 and save $150 in the process. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on these headphones, turning them into a real steal.

New Bose QuietComfort headphones: Now $150 OFF!

Snag a pair of Bose's new QuietComfort headphones on Amazon for an amazing $150 off, bringing their price to a new all-time low! These headphones deliver top-quality sound, feature cable ANC, and provide up to 24 hours of battery life. They’re a steal right now, so don't miss out! Save today!
$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon


Though the offer is available on Amazon, Adorama is the one providing the discount and handling the shipping. Yet, there's still a refund period, which has been extended to January 31, 2025, due to the holidays. That's why we encourage you not to waste time and just go ahead and score a pair with this deal, as these headphones are a true bargain at this price.

True, they aren't Bose's flagship headphones, as this courtesy goes to the QuietComfort Ultra; however, they are still among the best cans on the market, lacking only the Spatial Audio and head-tracking features of their more expensive cousins. This means that they also offer top-quality sound, which you can tailor to your preferences via the EQ in their companion Bose Music app.

Additionally, they feature top-notch ANC that effortlessly blocks out sounds in the mid and high frequency ranges. And with up to 24 hours of battery life, they ensure you'll enjoy your songs for hours and hours on end.

All in all, the Bose QuietComfort headphones offer great value for money and are unmissable at 43% off. So, don't dilly-dally and save on a pair now!
Loading Comments...

