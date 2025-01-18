Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
High-end Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are back in the spotlight after an attractive discount

A person wearing a pair of QuietComfort Ultra headphones while listening to music.
Is there anything more magical than listening to your favorite tunes while strolling down a moonlit street on a quiet night? But to enjoy your songs in the best way possible, you must purchase high-end headphones that deliver top-quality sound.

However, such cans also usually cost an arm and a leg, so scoring a nice deal on a pair is a must. This is why we're happy to report that Bose's top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra cans are back in the spotlight with a sweet discount on Amazon.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: Save $80!

Grab a pair of Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $80 off their price. They offer top-quality sound with head-tracking and Spatial Audio. Furthermore, they boast superb ANC. Act fast and save before while you can!
$80 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon


Right now, a third-party seller is offering these high-end headphones for 19% off their price, allowing you to grab a pair for just under $350. This way, you'll save $80 on headphones that normally go for around $430. Just act fast and take advantage of this deal as soon as possible, as there is no visible timer and no one knows when the offer might expire.

We agree that Bose's flagship cans are still far from affordable, even at their current price on Amazon. However, they are among the best headphones you can buy, offering a comfortable design and a phenomenal sound.

For an even more incredible experience, they support head-tracking and come with Bose's Immersive Audio, which just like Apple's Spatial Audio makes the sound feel three-dimensional. The best thing is you can tailor them to your taste through the EQ in their companion Bose Music app.

But the goodies don't end there. Bose is also the company behind one of the best active noise-canceling technologies out there, allowing its latest and greatest headphones to block out noise flawlessly. What's more, they deliver up to 24 hours of battery life, giving you a whole day of enjoying top-quality sound.

Something we don't really like about these headphones, though, is that they lack an official dust and water resistance rating. This implies that you should be careful when using them. Nonetheless, they are just incredible with their great sound, superb ANC, and good battery life. So, don't wait and grab a pair at a discounted price today!
