The premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra are $100 off and an exciting pick right now
Prime Day in October is over and behind us, but one headset is back at its Prime Day price. We're talking about the premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra, one of this year's hottest noise-cancelling options. These headphones are usually quite pricey at their regular price of ~$430, but you can now get them for $100 off at Amazon.
Mind you, these expensive high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones don't often go on sale. We last saw them discounted by $100 shortly after last month's 48-hour shopping event, which is also their highest price cut so far. In other words, you can buy them at their best price before Black Friday. Previously, they were $80 off in August.
Although they don't offer crazy-long battery life, the AirPods Max rivals can keep you entertained for up to 24 hours. That's a respectable result, considering their many awesome features. Additionally, you can charge them for 15 minutes to squeeze in up to two hours and a half of extra playtime, which is ideal for quick top-ups.
Being known as some of the best ANC headphones, the QuietComfort Ultra deliver on their promise of exceptional noise cancellation. You can expect traffic noises to be completely removed from the picture once the noise-cancellation technology kicks in. That makes them perfect for airplane travel as well. Couple that with the exceptional passive isolation, courtesy of the large ear pads, and you've got something quite impressive on the ANC front.
Equally remarkable on the sound quality front, these puppies feature spatial audio for a truly immersive listening experience. You get lots of deep bass out of the box, but a simple visit to the Bose app helps dial it down in case you're looking for a more balanced sound. Moreover, the QuietComfort Ultra feature personalized sound via CustomTune, which tailors the audio output to your specific ears.
Since we can't know whether the upcoming shopping season will bring the Bose QuietComfort Ultra to an even lower price, we'd say now's a good time to act. So, if you're looking for a premium way to amp up your listening experience, grab these premium headphones at Amazon and save $100.
