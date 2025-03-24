Amazon incredibly makes the state-of-the-art Sony WH-1000XM5 cheaper than ever before
You know that "Big Spring Sale" event Amazon is getting ready to kick off tomorrow, March 25? Clearly, the e-commerce giant couldn't wait another 24 hours to mark down quite possibly the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones in the world to a new record low price.
That's right, the extraordinarily well-reviewed Sony WH-1000XM5 are cheaper today than back on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024, and incredibly enough, if you hurry, you can choose from three different color options (including the snazzy "Smoky Pink" flavor released just six months ago) at the exact same $150 discount.
That's a whopping 38 percent off a regular price of $399.99, and something tells me you won't be able to save more money on these ultra-high-end WH-1000XM5s until a new WH-1000XM6 generation comes out.
The black and silver-coated Sony WH-1000XM5 versions, mind you, are almost three years old, which means that the aforementioned sequel is all but guaranteed to make its official debut soon. If I were a betting man, I'd probably put all my money on a WH-1000XM6 launch in a couple of months or so, but whether my prediction will prove accurate or not, the "old" WH-1000XM5 are still a very smart purchase at $150 under their list price.
Designed to provide superior all-day comfort compared to their predecessors, these over-ear bad boys are also undeniably stylish while most importantly packing the "best noise cancellation" technology among Sony's headphones, as well as a bunch of other cutting-edge features like Precise Voice Pickup and advanced audio signal processing.
In a nutshell, you can absolutely rely on the WH-1000XM5 to blast your favorite tunes in total silence and make your voice calls crystal clear for up to an amazing 30 hours between charges. Speaking of charging, you only need to hug a wall for three minutes to squeeze as much as three hours of uninterrupted playback out of Sony's deeply discounted beasts, which is yet another reason why you should strongly consider a purchase today.
