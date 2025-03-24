Amazon incredibly makes the state-of-the-art Sony WH-1000XM5 cheaper than ever before





Sony WH-1000XM5 $150 off (38%) Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Industry-Leading Noise Cancellation, Integrated V1 Processor, HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, Eight Microphones, Auto NC Optimizer, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Advanced Audio Signal Processing, Wearing Detection, Touch Control, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon





That's a whopping 38 percent off a regular price of $399.99, and something tells me you won't be able to save more money on these ultra-high-end WH-1000XM5s until a new WH-1000XM6 generation comes out.





The black and silver-coated Sony WH-1000XM5 versions, mind you, are almost three years old, which means that the aforementioned sequel is all but guaranteed to make its official debut soon. If I were a betting man, I'd probably put all my money on a WH-1000XM6 launch in a couple of months or so, but whether my prediction will prove accurate or not, the "old" WH-1000XM5 are still a very smart purchase at $150 under their list price.

Designed to provide superior all-day comfort compared to their predecessors, these over-ear bad boys are also undeniably stylish while most importantly packing the "best noise cancellation" technology among Sony 's headphones, as well as a bunch of other cutting-edge features like Precise Voice Pickup and advanced audio signal processing.





In a nutshell, you can absolutely rely on the WH-1000XM5 to blast your favorite tunes in total silence and make your voice calls crystal clear for up to an amazing 30 hours between charges. Speaking of charging, you only need to hug a wall for three minutes to squeeze as much as three hours of uninterrupted playback out of Sony's deeply discounted beasts, which is yet another reason why you should strongly consider a purchase today.