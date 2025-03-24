Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Amazon incredibly makes the state-of-the-art Sony WH-1000XM5 cheaper than ever before

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Sony Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sony WH-1000XM5
You know that "Big Spring Sale" event Amazon is getting ready to kick off tomorrow, March 25? Clearly, the e-commerce giant couldn't wait another 24 hours to mark down quite possibly the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones in the world to a new record low price.

That's right, the extraordinarily well-reviewed Sony WH-1000XM5 are cheaper today than back on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024, and incredibly enough, if you hurry, you can choose from three different color options (including the snazzy "Smoky Pink" flavor released just six months ago) at the exact same $150 discount.

Sony WH-1000XM5

$150 off (38%)
Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Industry-Leading Noise Cancellation, Integrated V1 Processor, HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, Eight Microphones, Auto NC Optimizer, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Advanced Audio Signal Processing, Wearing Detection, Touch Control, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

That's a whopping 38 percent off a regular price of $399.99, and something tells me you won't be able to save more money on these ultra-high-end WH-1000XM5s until a new WH-1000XM6 generation comes out.

The black and silver-coated Sony WH-1000XM5 versions, mind you, are almost three years old, which means that the aforementioned sequel is all but guaranteed to make its official debut soon. If I were a betting man, I'd probably put all my money on a WH-1000XM6 launch in a couple of months or so, but whether my prediction will prove accurate or not, the "old" WH-1000XM5 are still a very smart purchase at $150 under their list price.

Designed to provide superior all-day comfort compared to their predecessors, these over-ear bad boys are also undeniably stylish while most importantly packing the "best noise cancellation" technology among Sony's headphones, as well as a bunch of other cutting-edge features like Precise Voice Pickup and advanced audio signal processing.

In a nutshell, you can absolutely rely on the WH-1000XM5 to blast your favorite tunes in total silence and make your voice calls crystal clear for up to an amazing 30 hours between charges. Speaking of charging, you only need to hug a wall for three minutes to squeeze as much as three hours of uninterrupted playback out of Sony's deeply discounted beasts, which is yet another reason why you should strongly consider a purchase today.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Sony Headphones - Deals History
52 stories
24 Mar, 2025
Amazon incredibly makes the state-of-the-art Sony WH-1000XM5 cheaper than ever before The Sony WH-1000XM4 are a must-have at $168 off on Amazon
20 Feb, 2025
Grab the Sony LinkBuds S at their Black Friday price with this smashing Amazon sale
11 Feb, 2025
The Sony WH-CH720N are a top pick at $63 off with Amazon's tempting sale
06 Feb, 2025
Save $102 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 and enjoy premium noise-cancelling with Walmart's sale
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill

Latest News

Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless