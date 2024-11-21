Amazon has the hot Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones on sale at a fantastic Black Friday discount
The November festivities are among the best times to upgrade your listening experience for less. And if you are in the market for new high-end Bose cans, you'll be happy to learn that Amazon's incredible Black Friday headphones deals are already live, and one of them lets you save big on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.
As a true top-of-the-line Bose audio product, the QuietComfort Ultra offer top-quality sound out of the box. Additionally, you can tailor their audio to your preferences through the EQ feature in their companion Bose Music app.
On top of their impressive audio capabilities, they also boast top-tier ANC. Bose's active noise cancellation is among the best on the market, so naturally, the ANC here can block out all the noise, letting you enjoy your songs without any annoying interruptions. You'll also be able to do that for hours on end, as the headphones deliver up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge.
Right now, Bose's flagship cans are on sale for $100 off their price, meaning you can score a pair for just under $330. We agree that this is still far from budget-friendly; however, these headphones are among the best on the market, and every opportunity to get them at a much cheaper price is welcomed.
To make your listening experience even more mesmerizing, these fellas support head-tracking and Bose's Immersive audio feature, which works the same way as Apple's Spatial Audio. It makes the sound feel three-dimensional.
A downside is that these headphones don't have an official dust and water resistance rating. That's a shame given that most top-tier wireless cans have significant protection against dust and water. Still, with their awesome sound and impressive ANC, they're totally worth going for, especially at their current price on Amazon. So, don't wait! Save on a pair today!
