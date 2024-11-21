Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon has the hot Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones on sale at a fantastic Black Friday discount

A woman listening to music with her pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones
The November festivities are among the best times to upgrade your listening experience for less. And if you are in the market for new high-end Bose cans, you'll be happy to learn that Amazon's incredible Black Friday headphones deals are already live, and one of them lets you save big on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

Right now, Bose's flagship cans are on sale for $100 off their price, meaning you can score a pair for just under $330. We agree that this is still far from budget-friendly; however, these headphones are among the best on the market, and every opportunity to get them at a much cheaper price is welcomed.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: Save $100 on Amazon!

Treat yourself to a pair of Bose's top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $100 off their price this Black Friday. They offer top-quality sound with head tracking and Spatial Audio. In addition, they boast top-tier ANC and are an even bigger bargain at their current price. Save while you can!
$100 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


As a true top-of-the-line Bose audio product, the QuietComfort Ultra offer top-quality sound out of the box. Additionally, you can tailor their audio to your preferences through the EQ feature in their companion Bose Music app.

To make your listening experience even more mesmerizing, these fellas support head-tracking and Bose's Immersive audio feature, which works the same way as Apple's Spatial Audio. It makes the sound feel three-dimensional.

On top of their impressive audio capabilities, they also boast top-tier ANC. Bose's active noise cancellation is among the best on the market, so naturally, the ANC here can block out all the noise, letting you enjoy your songs without any annoying interruptions. You'll also be able to do that for hours on end, as the headphones deliver up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge.

A downside is that these headphones don't have an official dust and water resistance rating. That's a shame given that most top-tier wireless cans have significant protection against dust and water. Still, with their awesome sound and impressive ANC, they're totally worth going for, especially at their current price on Amazon. So, don't wait! Save on a pair today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

