Best OnePlus 10 Pro preorder deals

Best OnePlus 10 Pro preorder deals
The OnePlus 10 Pro just landed on U.S. soil today as part of its global rollout and OnePlus will be offering discounts during the March 31-April 13 preorder period, as well as during the first OnePlus 10 Pro release wave April 14-April 30. Here are the best prices on the OnePlus 10 Pro you can find at the moment.

OnePlus 10 Pro

Free OnePlus Buds Z2 with each purchase, $400 OnePlus 9 Pro trade-in

$479 off (53%) Trade-in Gift
$420
$899
Pre-order at OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro preorder deals at OnePlus


  • OnePlus 10 Pro price: US$899 /CA$1149 for the 8GB/128GB model
  • Preorder gift: Get free Bud Z2 with 10 Pro purchase (a $79 value)
  • Up to $500 trade-in discount: $400 for the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • OnePlus 10 Pro preorder deal period: 3.31-4.13

OnePlus 10 Pro preorder deals at T-Mobile and Sprint


New and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get the OnePlus 10 Pro for free on T-Mobile at the link below with eligible trade-in on Magenta MAX, or half-off with eligible trade-in on ANY postpaid plan. That’s with 24 monthly bill credits on T-Mobile no-interest Equipment Installment Plan (EIP).

OnePlus 10 Pro release day deals and gifts


  • OnePlus 10 Pro price: US$899 /CA$1149 for the 8GB/128GB model
  • Launch gift: Get free protective case with 10 Pro purchase (a $29 value)
  • Up to $500 trade-in discount: $400 for the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • OnePlus 10 Pro launch deals period: 4.14-4.30

    As you can see, OnePlus is betting on gift bundles for both the OnePlus 10 Pro preorder period in the U.S., as well as for the launch deal timeframe that will stretch by the end of April. In addition, if you trade-in your older OnePlus, Samsung, or Apple phone, you will be getting a generous, up to $500 discount on the new 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro specs
OnePlus 10 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless