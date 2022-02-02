OnePlus 10 Pro: what's in the box?0
If you’re wondering why, that’s because this phone promises significant improvements in the camera, performance, and battery departments, and if these improvements are big enough, it will be a worthy contender to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
So, if you’re interested in buying the OnePlus 10 Pro, you’ll probably also be interested in what’s in the box. Previously, OnePlus has been pretty generous, offering fast-charging power bricks as part of the packaging of its phones. You probably know that many other brands like Apple and Samsung stopped including chargers with their premium phones. Has the OnePlus flagship phone package changed? Well, this article’s goal is to answer this question.
What’s in the OnePlus 10 Pro box?
By now, we know for sure what’s in the box of the OnePlus 10 Pro for the Chinese market, so we’re going to list the contents of the package of that model. You should keep in mind that the global version of the flagship phone might not contain all of these accessories, and we will also go as far as to suggest which might not make the final cut. We will update this article as soon as the global OnePlus 10 Pro release comes. Here we go.
OnePlus 10 Pro package:
- OnePlus 10 Pro
- USB Type-C to USB Type-A charging cable
- 80W fast-charging brick
- Matte gray silicone case
- Sim ejector tool
- Documentation
What’s not in the OnePlus 10 Pro's package?
- USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter
- Headphones
The OnePlus 10 Pro’s package seems very generous, and the box itself is pretty tall. The package not only contains a fast-charging brick, but it also comes with a pretty cool case. The case is silicone, in a darker gray color with a matte finish. It is easy to put on and off the device. It has the OnePlus logo printed in the center, and the brand’s motto, “Never Settle”, printed on the bottom-right corner of the case.
Unfortunately, there is a possibility that the global version of the OnePlus 10 Pro won’t come with a case in the box. Still, we are keeping our fingers crossed that OnePlus will decide to have the edge on the Galaxy S22 Ultra in terms of packaging, especially considering the Galaxy is rumored to come with an S-Pen in the box.
The USB-C charging cable is in the company’s classic red color. For China, the cable and the charging brick connect via USB-A, but for the global version, the device might use USB-C, meaning the cable will only feature one USB-type connector on both ends. This is logical, as most global premium phones, like the iPhone 13 series and the Galaxy S21, use USB-C for connecting with the charging brick.
What’s missing in the box is a headset. Of course, it’s been years since we’ve last seen a flagship phone with headphones in the box. Still, a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter would’ve been very useful to many.
Conclusion
But when it comes to the charging brick, we are positive it will make its way into the global OnePlus 10 Pro packaging. This automatically means that the OnePlus flagship will come with something important that isn’t found in the box of the modern iPhones and Galaxy S devices.