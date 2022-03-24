OnePlus 10 Pro global launch is officially scheduled for March 31













Given how the three time zones are ordered there, one might suspect that OnePlus will look to focus primarily on India after already releasing its latest flagship in China. But something tells us all major markets will be mentioned at this (not so) mysterious event, and if the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse were to go on sale in the US and Europe after India, we don't expect a very big gap... this time around.









In other words, we strongly believe the 5G-enabled OnePlus 10 Pro will be commercially released stateside sometime in April, much like last year's 9 Pro, which kicked off its official US availability on April 2.





It remains to be seen if OnePlus has any surprises left up its sleeve, as the cryptic image shared on social media earlier today seems to suggest. Apparently, there may be something "else to expect" with all the key specs "already out", but to be perfectly honest, we have no idea what the company is alluding to here.





We already know that the global 10 Pro is set to run Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 on the software side of things instead of keeping the Chinese ColorOS skin borrowed from parent company Oppo, while the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, 48 + 8 + 50MP triple rear-facing camera system, and 5,000mAh battery equipped with 80W fast charging capabilities could well secure this bad boy a solid spot among the best Android phones available in 2022.





Of course, the US price point is not out yet, and long-term durability seems to be a pretty big concern , so you should probably wait for our in-depth review before getting too excited.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

To the disappointment of many of the company's hardcore fans around the world, OnePlus decided to break with tradition a couple of months ago and do what other Chinese brands have actually been doing for years.