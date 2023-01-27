This week's top deals roundup: record iPad Pro (2022) discounts, affordable OnePlus flagships, and more





But a true bargain hunter never sleeps and never rests, constantly foraging the internet, and for folks with a lot of free time on their hands, brick and mortar stores for the greatest deals on the most popular mobile devices all year round.





Of course, if you have (almost) no time to dedicate to such a delicate, often convoluted, and even occasionally frustrating task, you can just rely on our always thorough research and keep an eye on our website every day for cool new smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and accessories offers... or check out the following roundup for a more complete view of what's going on in the world of tech bargains.





We can't think of a much better way to start the weekend than by recapping the top deals of the week that's... about to end. Yes, all these promotions are still live at the time of this writing, although you are also advised to hurry if you like anything on our list:

The best of the best deals of the week





iPad Pro 11 (2022) at record discounts

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, Ultra-High-End Apple M2 Chip, 1TB Storage, Liquid Retina XDR Display with ProMotion, Face ID, Universal USB-C Connectivity, Silver Only $200 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, Ultra-High-End Apple M2 Chip, 2TB Storage, Liquid Retina XDR Display with ProMotion, Face ID, Universal USB-C Connectivity, Silver and Space Gray Colors $200 off (11%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, Ultra-High-End Apple M2 Chip, 2TB Storage, Liquid Retina XDR Display with ProMotion, Face ID, Universal USB-C Connectivity, Silver and Space Gray Colors $200 off (10%) Buy at Amazon





today . Even though we're well aware that a 1TB or 2TB 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) beast is not for everyone from a number of different standpoints, those who do need that kind of insane amount of storage space inside of their tablet should absolutely consider jumping on this promo





The number of variants and models available at a new all-time high discount of $200 seems to have gone down since we first told you about this offer , and Amazon definitely doesn't have a lot of inventory left for the configurations and color options that are still up for grabs. What are you waiting for?





Cheaper-than-ever Pixel 6 with 256GB storage

Google Pixel 6 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Sorta Seafoam Color Only, Stock Android 13, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System $279 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





Yes, you've seen that reduced price tag before... attached to a 128 gig storage variant of Google's non-Pro Pixel powerhouse from 2021. This time around, you can get twice the local digital hoarding room, which will definitely come in handy with no microSD card slot on deck.





The and camera performance in its sub-$500 price bracket. The Pixel 6 , of course, is slightly humbler than the Pixel 7, but it looks virtually identical on the outside and it offers unrivaled software supportcamera performance in its sub-$500 price bracket.





Why wait for the OnePlus 11 when the OnePlus 10 Pro is (still) so affordable?

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Display, 48 + 8 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery, 65W Wired Charging, 50W Wireless Charging, Two Colors $200 off (25%) $599 $799 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Display, 48 + 8 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery, 65W Wired Charging, 50W Wireless Charging, Volcanic Black Color Only $170 off (20%) $699 $869 Buy at OnePlus









The higher-tier variant in particular feels more attractive than ever at a super-rare $170 discount that Amazon and Best Buy cannot match at the time of this writing. And with all of the key OnePlus 11 specs already out, we definitely won't blame you if you consider the OnePlus 10 Pro better.

So many excellent smartphone deals, so little money





Sony Xperia 1 IV 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.5-Inch OLED Display with 4K Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Three 12MP Rear Cameras with Zeiss Optics, 5,000mAh Battery, Black Color Only $400 off (25%) $1199 99 $1599 99 Buy at BestBuy





conventionally affordable even after a huge $400 discount, but it is less expensive than ever. With Amazon already out of stock, you might not have a lot of time left to score this outstanding deal from Best Buy either. Regularly priced at an obscene $1,400, the 512GB US unlocked Sony Xperia 1 IV is clearly notaffordable even after a huge $400 discount, but it is less expensive than ever. With Amazon already out of stock, you might not have a lot of time left to score this outstanding deal from Best Buy either.





OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 8 + 2MP Rear Cameras, 4,800mAh Battery, Blazing Fast 125W Charging, Moonstone Black and Jade Green Colors $100 off (15%) $549 $649 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 8 + 2MP Rear Cameras, 4,800mAh Battery, Blazing Fast 125W Charging, Moonstone Black Color Only $100 off (13%) $649 $749 Buy at OnePlus





If the Xperia 1 IV remains out of your financial reach or you're simply not a fan of Sony's... quirky smartphone designs, we have a number of other Android handsets to recommend at lower prices. Samsung's Galaxy A23 5G undeniably bids for the title of best budget phone right now, while the OnePlus 10T is another solid alternative to the upcoming OnePlus 11, especially as far as charging speeds are concerned.





Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Unlocked, 64GB Storage, US Version, 2022 Generation, 6.6-Inch Infinity Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 5 + 2 + 2MP Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Black Color Only $50 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Unlocked, 64GB Storage, US Version, 2022 Generation, 6.6-Inch Infinity Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 5 + 2 + 2MP Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Black Color Only $50 off (17%) $249 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy

Ultra-affordable tablets to kick off the weekend





Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 11-Inch 2K IPS Screen, MediaTek Helio G90T Processor, 13MP Rear Camera, 8MP Front Camera, Slate Grey Color Only $90 off (29%) $220 49 $309 99 Buy at Lenovo





We'll be honest with you, none of the Android-powered bargains listed here can really be considered top iPad Pro alternatives. But they're definitely all cheap enough to be worth a look if you can settle for slightly humbler specifications and less fancy designs.





The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus has never been available at such a low price before , mind you, while Amazon's 2021-released Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus are more affordable right now than anytime in the last two months. Then there's Samsung's very respectable 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 , which promises to provide stellar software support at a fraction of a "regular" iPad's price. Not bad for some random, "leftover" January deals, eh?





Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32GB): Get it now for just $149.99! You can save as much as $80 on the 32GB version of the Galaxy Tab A8 at Samsung right now. This is a 35% discount on one of the best budget Android tablets on the market at the moment! $80 off (35%) $149 99 $229 99 Buy at Samsung





Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, 10.1-Inch Full HD Screen, Octa-Core 2.0GHz Processor, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Colors, Lockscreen Ads $65 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) 32GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 10.1-Inch Full HD Screen, Octa-Core 2.0GHz Processor, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Colors, Lockscreen Ads $75 off (42%) Buy at Amazon





just 512 gigs of storage, it's hard to argue with the performance and sheer quality of the jumbo-sized Apple M2-powered laptop replacement. Is this the Of course, if you're addicted to power and feel like an 11-inch screen is not enough to handle your on-the-go multimedia consumption needs, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) beast can be had (in a 512GB storage variant) at the exact same price as its little brother (with 1 terabyte of local digital hoarding room). If you can live with512 gigs of storage, it's hard to argue with the performance and sheer quality of the jumbo-sized Apple M2-powered laptop replacement. Is this the best tablet money can buy ? Probably! And that $100 discount is a match for the deepest price cut available to date on the model you can snap up here.





512GB M2 iPad Pro 12.9-inch A glorious miniLED screen, beastly M2 chip, Lidar scanner, and Apple's app library make the 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro perfect for anyone looking for a tablet that's more than just a media consumption device. $100 off (7%) Buy at Amazon

Best smartwatch and wireless earbuds deals available this week





Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth 1.2 inches display | Sapphire crystal glass | Samsung Exynos W920 chip | 1.5GB RAM | 16GB storage | Contactless payment | GPS | 5ATM water resistance | Sleep Tracking | Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor | Electrical Heart sensor (ECG) | Optical Heart Rate sensor | Temperature sensor $50 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 5 LTE 1.2 inches display | Sapphire crystal glass | Samsung Exynos W920 chip | 1.5GB RAM | 16GB storage | Contactless payment | GPS | 5ATM water resistance | Sleep Tracking | Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor | Electrical Heart sensor (ECG) | Optical Heart Rate sensor | Temperature sensor $70 off (21%) Buy at Amazon









But this is without a doubt one of the If the "newly" reduced prices of the Galaxy Watch 5 happen to feel familiar, that's probably because these exact same deals have been available several times since the official start of the recently concluded holiday season.But this is without a doubt one of the best smartwatches out there (that can be paired with an Android phone), and these discounts have yet to be surpassed, so we simply cannot ignore what might be the greatest value proposition in the wearable industry today.





Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: get them now for less than $100! True wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling and ambient sound. $51 off (34%) Buy at Amazon





almost as cheap as on Black Friday back in late November. That's no small feat, and despite the lack of a Pro suffix, these bad boys come with a laundry list of cutting-edge features and capabilities undeniably headlined by active noise cancellation. As far as true wireless earbuds go, the Galaxy Buds 2 are not Samsung's latest or greatest AirPods or AirPods Pro rivals, but their latest discount makes themas cheap as on Black Friday back in late November. That's no small feat, and despite the lack of a Pro suffix, these bad boys come with a laundry list of cutting-edge features and capabilities undeniably headlined by active noise cancellation.





That's pretty much it for this week in terms of the best tech deals out there, but be sure to join us again next Friday for a new and exciting roundup... if you have anything left in your bank account.