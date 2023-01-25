Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
Amazon is now selling multiple iPad Pro 11 (2022) models at huge $200 discounts
What could possibly be better than an entry-level 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) variant discounted by a rare 70 bucks from an already fairly reasonable price of $799? How about the same Apple M2 powerhouse marked down by a significantly heftier $200 from seemingly unreasonable prices of $1,499 and up in far better-equipped configurations?

If you both need and can afford 1 or 2TB of storage inside a fourth-generation iPad Pro 11, these hot new Amazon deals are clearly a lot better than what B&H Photo Video currently offers, and to our knowledge, also better than basically everything all major US retailers have ever offered on this bad boy.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, M2 Chip, 1TB Storage, Silver Only
$200 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, M2 Chip, 1TB Storage, Space Gray Only
$200 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, M2 Chip, 2TB Storage, Silver and Space Gray Colors
$200 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, M2 Chip, 2TB Storage, Silver and Space Gray Colors
$200 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

That latter part obviously makes sense given the very young age of the fall 2022-released iPad Pro 11, which by the way is not expected to get any "major changes" this year, instead looking destined for a redesign at some point in 2024.

Of course, there's absolutely nothing wrong with how the current-gen 11-inch beast looks on the outside... or what it packs on the inside, and if you hurry, you can score the aforementioned unprecedented $200 discount on your choice of 1TB or 2TB storage variants with or without standalone cellular connectivity.

The digital hoarder-friendly 5G-enabled iPad Pro 11 (2022) models are naturally still wildly expensive after this markdown, and the Wi-Fi-only 1 and 2 terabyte versions aren't exactly budget-friendly either. 

But these kinds of all-stops-pulling powerhouses certainly have their very specific audience with a very specific set of skills needs and requirements, and said audience appears to have already flocked to Amazon and cleared out the e-commerce giant's inventory for a couple of models in one color option each.

Before pulling the trigger, power users and speed junkies should remember that Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) doesn't come with the same fancy mini-LED display as its big 12.9-inch brother, otherwise however definitely pulling out all the stops across all key departments and angles.
